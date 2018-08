Blonde poney tale metro henri-bourassa at 3 pm

You were wearing a white shirt sholders open, blue Jean's. I saw you at the top of the stairs your were coming up and i was going down. We looked at each other for a moment, Damn am sorry but all I could say is wow, you are so beautiful...I had a hat on black pants and t-shirt with joker on it holding a batman card. I would love to take you out some time. Here's my email if u feel like getting in touch. Lelomontana89@gmail.com

You made my day Lelo, 15 août 2018