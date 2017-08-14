Samedi dernier (le 12 août), une photo d’un jeune policier noir, protégeant des membres du KKK en plein salut nazi, munis de drapeaux confédérés et d’affiches arborant des slogans racistes, est devenue virale.
Sans contexte, sans nom et sans témoignage associés au cliché, les internautes ont vite sauté à la conclusion la plus évidente: cette photo a été prise lors des rassemblements racistes de cette fin de semaine. En tout cas, il s’agit de «l’explication» la plus répandue en ligne.
C’est faux. Mais ce n’est ni une mise en scène, ni une photo modifiée.
L’image date au moins du 9 juillet dernier:
Ce chef de police l’a publiée il y a un mois et a ajouté la mention suivante: «Cette photo veut tout dire. Les policiers de notre nation sont appelés à défendre les droits donnés par le premier amendement, et ce, même s’ils considèrent le discours haineux.»
Chris Magnus a ensuite précisé que selon ses informations, la photo avait bien été prise à Charlottesville, mais lors d’un rassemblement beaucoup plus petit, en juillet dernier.
This is my nieces husband Darius Ricco Nash. He is one of our living heroes in this country. I'm ashamed that you may have seen on the news yesterday that there was a KKK rally in my hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. All over the removal of a confederate statue of Robert E. Lee. I'm HAPPY to report that my nephew in law didn't get hurt serving and protecting the city of Charlottesville yesterday… but I'm NOT HAPPY to hear that not only did he have to stand there all day yesterday and hear hate filled comments from the members of the KKK but he also had to hear even more hate and disgust from members of the public there protesting this rally. Members of the Black Lives Matter movement… These men and women who are police officers are there NOT to protect the members of the KKK rallying… they are there to stand in the middle to protect YOU… they are standing in the middle to keep the PEACE so chaos and riots don't break out. He risks his life everyday. I don't understand how people can berate him and say "F*** you" and "F*** the police?" We should all be thanking him. He has a family. He is MY family. Yesterday made me sick, but to hear that it was mostly the people protesting on the other side that were the most disrespectful… it's disgusting. I'm so proud of you Darius. Keep your head UP, you are doing good work and you are a good man! #thankyou #youmakeusproud #supportpolice #police #blacklivesmatter #heroes #family #love #respect
Sa publication nous apprend que le policier s’appelle Darius Ricco Nash et que la photo a bel et bien été prise à Charlottesville, lors d’un rallye du KKK.
Selon plusieurs médias américains, un rallye du groupe suprémaciste a eu lieu le 8 juillet dernier dans la ville de Virginie. Il y a donc de fortes chances que le cliché ait été saisi à ce moment-là.
Alors non, il ne s’agit pas d’une image prise cette fin de semaine.
Mais ça ne change rien au fait que cette photo fait mal.
Soyez vigilants.