This is my nieces husband Darius Ricco Nash. He is one of our living heroes in this country. I'm ashamed that you may have seen on the news yesterday that there was a KKK rally in my hometown of Charlottesville, Virginia. All over the removal of a confederate statue of Robert E. Lee. I'm HAPPY to report that my nephew in law didn't get hurt serving and protecting the city of Charlottesville yesterday… but I'm NOT HAPPY to hear that not only did he have to stand there all day yesterday and hear hate filled comments from the members of the KKK but he also had to hear even more hate and disgust from members of the public there protesting this rally. Members of the Black Lives Matter movement… These men and women who are police officers are there NOT to protect the members of the KKK rallying… they are there to stand in the middle to protect YOU… they are standing in the middle to keep the PEACE so chaos and riots don't break out. He risks his life everyday. I don't understand how people can berate him and say "F*** you" and "F*** the police?" We should all be thanking him. He has a family. He is MY family. Yesterday made me sick, but to hear that it was mostly the people protesting on the other side that were the most disrespectful… it's disgusting. I'm so proud of you Darius. Keep your head UP, you are doing good work and you are a good man! #thankyou #youmakeusproud #supportpolice #police #blacklivesmatter #heroes #family #love #respect

A post shared by Keven Quillon (@kevenq) on Jul 9, 2017 at 10:54am PDT