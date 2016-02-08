View this post on Instagram

I'm Haneefah Adam (@muslimahanie) a Nigerian and I'm behind #Hijarbie! I also currently own and run a modest lifestyle brand, Hanie (@haniecollection). If you'd like to ask me anything. I'd do my best to answer them now. Meanwhile, some FAQs. Why isn't the page diversified in terms of race: The simple truth is, I couldn't find the Different types in Nigeria (no Amazon or eBay or anything, Lol), I'd have loved to dress up a black doll myself too. I've ordered for some internationally and they'll soon be here 😅 I basically started with what I had. When will purchase be possible: As soon as possible, we are in the process of building a website and working towards production and making hijarbie available for purchase soon. By the way, where are my followers from? xx