Voilà une nouvelle venue sur Instagram qui fait déjà le buzz: la Barbie voilée.
Haneefah Adam est celle qui est derrière le très populaire compte Instagram Hijarbie. Elle est nigérienne et gère une marque de vêtements, d’où son intérêt pour la mode.
Elle explique que si la Barbie de son compte est blanche, c’est qu’elle n’en a pas trouvée d’autres au Nigéria. Elle en a commandé plusieurs autres et dès qu’elle les reçoit, elle les introduira sur Instagram.
I'm Haneefah Adam (@muslimahanie) a Nigerian and I'm behind #Hijarbie! I also currently own and run a modest lifestyle brand, Hanie (@haniecollection). If you'd like to ask me anything. I'd do my best to answer them now. Meanwhile, some FAQs. Why isn't the page diversified in terms of race: The simple truth is, I couldn't find the Different types in Nigeria (no Amazon or eBay or anything, Lol), I'd have loved to dress up a black doll myself too. I've ordered for some internationally and they'll soon be here 😅 I basically started with what I had. When will purchase be possible: As soon as possible, we are in the process of building a website and working towards production and making hijarbie available for purchase soon. By the way, where are my followers from? xx
La Hijarbie sera bientôt mise en vente, afin que toutes les petites filles puissent jouer avec la Barbie voilée.