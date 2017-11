What an adventure of a day this was. 28 kilometers and 11 hours later, I can officially say that I hiked Trolltunga ✨ – Have you hiked Trolltunga? Who would you take with you on this epic hike?

A post shared by Nicole ✈︎ Travel & Lifestyle (@_wanderingbrunette) on Nov 5, 2017 at 7:58am PST