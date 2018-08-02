BOSTON — Les Yankees de New York ont inscrit le gaucher J.A. Happ sur la liste des blessés de 10 jours à cause de la maladie infectieuse pieds-mains-bouche, jeudi.

Le geste est rétroactif au 30 juillet.

Happ a contracté le virus la semaine dernière. Il devait retourner au monticule samedi, à Boston.

L’ancien des Blue Jays de Toronto a fait ses débuts dans l’uniforme des Yankees dimanche, accordant un point et trois coups sûrs en six manches. Il a signé le gain dans une victoire de 6-3 contre Kansas City.

Cela ramenait Happ dans le droit chemin, après une séquence de 0-3 à ses quatre derniers départs. Sa fiche globale en 2018 est 11-6, et sa moyenne 4,05.

The Dallas Mavericks have acquired centre Chinanu Onuaku from the Houston Rockets for the rights to forward Maarty Leunen.

The Mavericks also get cash in the trade announced Thursday along with the right to send Houston the 2020 second-round pick they obtained from Golden State in 2016.

The 6-foot-10 Onuaku was a second-round pick by the Rockets two years ago and averaged 3.0 points and 2.3 rebounds in six career games. The Maryland native played two years at Louisville before turning pro.

Leunen goes back to the Rockets 10 years after they drafted him in the second round out of Oregon. The native of Washington state has been playing professionally in Turkey, Italy and Germany. Dallas got Leunen from the Clippers last month as part of a deal that sent forward Johnathan Motley to Los Angeles.



