Avant, il y avait les sept merveilles du monde. Maintenant, il y a des réseaux sociaux et beaucoup, beaucoup plus de merveilles de monde.
La compagnie On the Go Tours a annoncé quelles étaient les «merveilles du monde»…d’Instagram.
Leur classement a été déterminé en prenant en compte le nombre de fois que l’attraction touristique a été mentionnée sous forme de mot-clic.
Voici le top 10: combien en avez-vous photographié?
Tour Eiffel – 3 411 588 fois
Tour Eiffel – 3 411 588 fois
Big Ben – 2 436 319 fois
Big Ben – 2 436 319 fois
Grand Canyon – 1 938 482 fois
London Eye – 1 912 640 fois
Empire State Building – 1 578 349 fois
Golden Gate – 1 572 846 fois
Tower Bridge – 1 178 399 fois
Statue de la Liberté – 1 083 079 fois
Sagrada Familia – 929 310 fois
Colisée de Rome – 866 195 fois
Toronto arrive au 11e rang avec 777 791 mentions en mots-clés.