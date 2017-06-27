Avant, il y avait les sept merveilles du monde. Maintenant, il y a des réseaux sociaux et beaucoup, beaucoup plus de merveilles de monde.

La compagnie On the Go Tours a annoncé quelles étaient les «merveilles du monde»…d’Instagram.

Leur classement a été déterminé en prenant en compte le nombre de fois que l’attraction touristique a été mentionnée sous forme de mot-clic.

Voici le top 10: combien en avez-vous photographié?

 Tour Eiffel – 3 411 588 fois

 Big Ben – 2 436 319 fois

 Grand Canyon – 1 938 482 fois

 London Eye – 1 912 640 fois

 Empire State Building – 1 578 349 fois

 Golden Gate – 1 572 846 fois

 Tower Bridge – 1 178 399 fois

 Statue de la Liberté – 1 083 079 fois

 Sagrada Familia – 929 310 fois

 Colisée de Rome – 866 195 fois

Toronto arrive au 11e rang avec 777 791 mentions en mots-clés.

