Le 9 août 2017 est la journée nationale des amoureux des livres: le #BookLoversDay.
Pour l’occasion, on a recensé les comptes Instagram les plus populaires/aimés/originaux pour les amoureux de la lecture (et des réseaux sociaux).
À vos comptes Instagram!
@Cathrochefort : Une fille d’ici qui lit tellement qu’elle a son propre mot-clic: #CathLit.
@ceslivresquejaime : Maxine est une «passionnée des livres de tout genre et des boissons chaudes», comme elle le dit dans sa biographie Instagram.
@Catbookclub : Des livres et des chats, voilà tout!
@Subwaybookreview : Des étrangers se font demander de commenter ce qu’ils lisent dans le métro de New York, de Londres et du Caire.
@Subwaybookreview : Des étrangers se font demander de commenter ce qu'ils lisent dans le métro de New York, de Londres et du Caire.
@Bookbaristas : Parce que chaque bon livre mérite sa boisson chaude (ou froide, l’été!).
@Bookbaristas : Parce que chaque bon livre mérite sa boisson chaude (ou froide, l'été!).
Penguinramdonhouse : Une compagnie d’édition qui publie de magnifiques clichés de ses romans.
Penguinramdonhouse : Une compagnie d'édition qui publie de magnifiques clichés de ses romans.
@Thebookbagblog : Une blogueuse littéraire qui publie de très jolies photos.
@Chezmelodie : Pour les amoureux de bouquins de science-fiction (mais surtout d’Harry Potter), c’est elle que vous devez suivre!
@Bookwormeverlasting : La blogueuse derrière cette page Instagram lit plusieurs livres en même temps, ce qui fait qu’elle a beaucoup de livres à commenter!
@Bookwormeverlasting : La blogueuse derrière cette page Instagram lit plusieurs livres en même temps, ce qui fait qu'elle a beaucoup de livres à commenter!
@lizziebonbon : Pour ceux qui aiment les photos au look champêtre.
@lizziebonbon : Pour ceux qui aiment les photos au look champêtre.