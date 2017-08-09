Thu: "It's a book of short stories. They're often told from the perspective of a young boy and set in a Polish city. It feels dark in color but light in mood. I read a profile of the author and was touched by his story. He was a writer and living in a Jewish ghetto in Poland. An SS officer, who favored him for an unknown reason, protected him until one day he was shot dead in the street by that officer's rival. What's amazing about his book is that it's fantastic and strange. It's like you're an ant and are looking at a dazzling storefront full of lights." @tdha #TheStreetOfCrocodiles #BrunoSchulz / @theubc for #subwaybookreview #newyork 🗽

