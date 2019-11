Un nouveau musée du graffiti sera inauguré à Miami en même temps qu’Art Basel

View this post on Instagram

Sonic, 1982. Part of the museum’s permanent collection is this classic 1980’s burner by Far Rockaway Queens legend, Sonic BAD crew. Sonic is known around the world for unique burners consisting of folding / ribbon letters dating back to his train painting days in the 1970’s. His aptitude for transforming letters and adding characters and figures in their place (and painting them on trains) landed him the graffiti bible, Subway Art, by @henrychalfant and @marthacoopergram. The museum is dedicated to the preservation of pieces like this that demonstrate the cutting edge style that would have caught any photographer’s eye. Slide to the 2nd picture for a #FBF to 1982 of @sonicbadnyc and crew with the painting. #sonicbad #nycgraffiti #1980sart #subwayart #museumofgraffiti #stylewriting #artbasel #wynwood #spraycan #graffiti #aerosolart #oldschool