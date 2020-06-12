Les jeux gratuits et aubaines gaming du 12 juin 2020

Coincé à la maison et vous aimeriez découvrir de nouveaux jeux ? Avec la propagation du COVID-19 qui empêche plusieurs personnes de sortir de chez eux, plusieurs studios de jeux vidéo continuent d’offrir certains de leurs jeux gratuitement ainsi que des aubaines sur leurs jeux les plus populaires !
C’est au tour de Rainbow Six : Siege d’être le jeu gratuit de la fin de semaine pour Ubisoft. Le jeu complet sera disponible en essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 juin sur Playstation 4, Xbox One et PC (UPLAY).
Une offre spéciale sur Steam, si vous achetez l’excellent jeu Journey, vous recevez gratuitement le tout aussi excellent jeu Flower. Le jeu Kao the Kangaroo : Round 2 est aussi offert gratuitement sur Steam.
Sur Epic Games Store, Ark : Survival Evolved et Samurai Shodown sont les jeux gratuits de la semaine sur la plateforme. Du côté de Microsoft, on offre la possibilité d’essayer SoulCalibur VI et Dead by Deadlight gratuitement le temps d’une fin de semaine.
STEAM
- Kao the Kangaroo : Round 2 (Gratuit, jusqu’au 15 juin à 1h pour récupérer)
- Flower est gratuit à l’achat de Journey sur Steam !
- Ever Forward Prologue (Gratuit)
- Anthology of Fear : Prologue (Gratuit)
- Project Downfall (Démo Gratuit)
- Heavy Rain (Démo Gratuit)
- Beyond Two Souls (Démo Gratuit)
- Detroit : Become Human (Démo Gratuit)
AMAZON
- [SWITCH – Précommande] Paper Mario : The Origami King
- [SWITCH] Nintendo Switch Lite – 259,96 $
- [PS4 – Précommande] The Last of Us II
- [PS4 – Précommande] Ghost of Tsushima
- [PS4 – Précommande] Scarlet Nexus
- [PS4 – PSVR] Blood & Truth – 29,99 $
- [PS4] Days Gone – 29,96 $
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 39,99 $
- [PS4] Dreams – 39,96 $
- [PS4] God of War III – 9,99 $
- [PS4] Little Big Planet 3 – 9,99 $
- [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – 29,96 $
- [PS4] Medievil – 29,96 $
- [PS4] Nioh – 9,99 $
- [PS4] Nioh 2 – 49,99 $
- [PS4] Predator: Hunting Grounds – 39,99 $
- [PS4] Ratchet & Clank – 9,99 $
- [PS4] Red Dead Redemption II – 39,99 $
- [PS4] Resident Evil 2 – 39,99 $
- [PS4] The Last of Us – 9,99 $
- [PS4] Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection – 9,99 $
- [PS4] Until Dawn – 9,99 $
- [PS4] Écouteurs sans fil Playstation – 159,96 $
- [PS4] Mortal Kombat 11 – 29,96 $
- [XONE] The Outer Worlds – 39,99 $
- [XONE] Crackdown 3 – 9,96 $
- [XONE] Gears 5 – 34,99 $
- [XONE] Red Dead Redemption II – 39,99 $
- [XONE] Manette Xbox One sans fil – 64,96 $
- [XONE] Console Xbox One X 1TB avec The Division 2 – 569,99 $
- [XONE – Précommande] Cyberpunk 2077
- [XONE – Précommande] Scarlet Nexus
HUMBLE BUNDLE
- Snake Pass (Gratuit, jusqu’au 14 juin pour récupérer le jeu)
- Humble CodeMasters Bundle 2020 (Valeur de 244$, à partir de 1,50$)
PLAYSTATION 4
- Call of Duty : WWII (Pour les membres Playstation Plus)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (Pour les membres Playstation Plus, à partir du 2 juin)
- Rainbow Six : Siege (Essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 juin)
- Mafia III : DLC Content Pack (Gratuit si vous avez le jeu)
XBOX
- Warhammer 40,000 : Inquisitor – Martyr (Pour les membres GWG, jusqu’au 15 juin pour récupérer le jeu)
- Shantae and the Pirate’s Curse (Pour les membres GWG, jusqu’au 30 juin pour récupérer le jeu)
- Destroy All Humans! (Pour les membres GWG, jusqu’au 15 juin pour récupérer le jeu)
- Crackdown (Gratuit)
- Crackdown 2 (Gratuit)
- Too Human (Gratuit)
- SouCalibur VI (Essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 juin)
- Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege (Essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 juin)
- Dead by Daylight : Édition Spéciale (Essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 juin)
EPIC GAME STORE
- Ark : Survival Evolved (Gratuit, jusqu’au 18 juin à 11h)
- Samurai Shodown Neo Geo Collection (Gratuit, jusqu’au 18 juin à 11h)
STADIA – NOUVEAUTÉ DU MOIS DE JUIN (dois posséder un abonnement PRO)
- Get Packed
- Little Nightmares
- Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
- SUPERHOT
- Panzer Dragoon: Remake
TWITCH PRIME – MOIS JUIN (dois posséder un abonnement)
- Max : The Curse of Brotherhood
- Steel Rats
- The Flame in the Flood
- Forsaken Remastered
- Project Warlock
- The Last Tinker : City of Colors
- Anna’s Quest
- Silence
- >observer_
- The King of Fighters 2000
- Fatal Fury Special
- Art of Fighting 2
- Pulstar
- Blazing Star
- Samurai Showdown II
- The King of Fighters 2002
AUTRES
- L’évènement « STAY AT HOME AND PLAYS ON GAME » (Gratuit sur GOG)
- Démos gratuits de jeux à venir sur GOG (Spiritfarer, Carrion, Destroy All Humans, etc)
- GAMELOFT CLASSIC : 20 ANS – 30 jeux dans une application gratuite sur Android
- Rabbids Coding (Gratuit via UPLAY)
- Might & Magic Chess Royale (Gratuit via UPLAY)
- Rainbow Six : Siege (Essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 juin sur UPLAY)
Un texte de Antoine Vinette-Lambert