07:00 12 juin 2020 | mise à jour le: 12 juin 2020 à 07:28 Par: jeux.ca

Les jeux gratuits et aubaines gaming du 12 juin 2020

Coincé à la maison et vous aimeriez découvrir de nouveaux jeux ?  Avec la propagation du COVID-19 qui empêche plusieurs personnes de sortir de chez eux, plusieurs studios de jeux  vidéo continuent d’offrir certains de leurs jeux gratuitement ainsi que des aubaines sur leurs jeux les plus populaires !

C’est au tour de Rainbow Six : Siege d’être le jeu gratuit de la fin de semaine pour Ubisoft. Le jeu complet sera disponible en essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 juin sur Playstation 4, Xbox One et PC (UPLAY).

Une offre spéciale sur Steam, si vous achetez l’excellent jeu Journey, vous recevez gratuitement le tout aussi excellent jeu Flower. Le jeu Kao the Kangaroo : Round 2 est aussi offert gratuitement sur Steam.

Sur Epic Games Store, Ark : Survival Evolved et Samurai Shodown sont les jeux gratuits de la semaine sur la plateforme. Du côté de Microsoft, on offre la possibilité d’essayer SoulCalibur VI et Dead by Deadlight gratuitement le temps d’une fin de semaine.

STEAM

AMAZON

HUMBLE BUNDLE

PLAYSTATION 4

XBOX

EPIC GAME STORE

STADIA – NOUVEAUTÉ DU MOIS DE JUIN (dois posséder un abonnement PRO)

  • Get Packed
  • Little Nightmares
  • Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid
  • SUPERHOT
  • Panzer Dragoon: Remake

TWITCH PRIME – MOIS JUIN (dois posséder un abonnement)

  • Max : The Curse of Brotherhood
  • Steel Rats
  • The Flame in the Flood
  • Forsaken Remastered
  • Project Warlock
  • The Last Tinker : City of Colors
  • Anna’s Quest
  • Silence
  • >observer_
  • The King of Fighters 2000
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • Art of Fighting 2
  • Pulstar
  • Blazing Star
  • Samurai Showdown II
  • The King of Fighters 2002

AUTRES

Un texte de Antoine Vinette-Lambert

