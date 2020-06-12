Les jeux gratuits et aubaines gaming du 12 juin 2020

Coincé à la maison et vous aimeriez découvrir de nouveaux jeux ? Avec la propagation du COVID-19 qui empêche plusieurs personnes de sortir de chez eux, plusieurs studios de jeux vidéo continuent d’offrir certains de leurs jeux gratuitement ainsi que des aubaines sur leurs jeux les plus populaires !

C’est au tour de Rainbow Six : Siege d’être le jeu gratuit de la fin de semaine pour Ubisoft. Le jeu complet sera disponible en essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 juin sur Playstation 4, Xbox One et PC (UPLAY).

Une offre spéciale sur Steam, si vous achetez l’excellent jeu Journey, vous recevez gratuitement le tout aussi excellent jeu Flower. Le jeu Kao the Kangaroo : Round 2 est aussi offert gratuitement sur Steam.

Sur Epic Games Store, Ark : Survival Evolved et Samurai Shodown sont les jeux gratuits de la semaine sur la plateforme. Du côté de Microsoft, on offre la possibilité d’essayer SoulCalibur VI et Dead by Deadlight gratuitement le temps d’une fin de semaine.

STEAM

AMAZON

HUMBLE BUNDLE

Snake Pass (Gratuit, jusqu’au 14 juin pour récupérer le jeu)

Humble CodeMasters Bundle 2020 (Valeur de 244$, à partir de 1,50$)

PLAYSTATION 4

XBOX

EPIC GAME STORE

STADIA – NOUVEAUTÉ DU MOIS DE JUIN (dois posséder un abonnement PRO)

Get Packed

Little Nightmares

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid

SUPERHOT

Panzer Dragoon: Remake

TWITCH PRIME – MOIS JUIN (dois posséder un abonnement)

Max : The Curse of Brotherhood

Steel Rats

The Flame in the Flood

Forsaken Remastered

Project Warlock

The Last Tinker : City of Colors

Anna’s Quest

Silence

>observer_

The King of Fighters 2000

Fatal Fury Special

Art of Fighting 2

Pulstar

Blazing Star

Samurai Showdown II

The King of Fighters 2002

AUTRES

Un texte de Antoine Vinette-Lambert