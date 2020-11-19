The Game Awards 2020 : voici les nominations

L’édition 2020 de la célébration des jeux vidéo The Game Awards prendra place le 10 décembre. Pandémie oblige, cette année les organisateurs se tourneront vers les services de streaming tels que Twitch.tv et YouTube. Puisqu’il sera impossible de rassembler les fans et les professionnels de l’industrie à un seul endroit, The Game Awards comptera sur une programmation virtuelle captée dans trois villes hôtes : Londres, Los Angeles et Tokyo.
En attendant la tenue de cette journée spéciale pour l’industrie avec son animateur Geoff Keighley, voici la liste des nominations selon les différentes catégories d’excellence :
Jeu de l’année (GOTY)
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- DOOM Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remak
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleure conception de jeu
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleure narration
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim (George Kamitani)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Kazushige Nojima, Motomu Toriyama, Hiroaki Iwaki et Sachie Hirano)
- Ghost of Tsushima (Ian Ryan, Liz Albl, Patrick Downs et Jordan Lemos)
- Hades (Greg Kasavin)
- The Last of Us Part II (Neil Druckmann et Haley Gross)
Meilleure direction artistique
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleure trame sonore
- DOOM Eternal (Mick Gordon)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake (Nobuo Uematsu, Masashi Hamazu et Mitsuto Suzuki)
- Hades (Darren Korb)
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps (Garreth Coker)
- The Last of Us Part II (Gustavo Santaolala et Mac Quayle)
Meilleure conception audio
- DOOM Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleure performance d’acteur
- Ashley Johnson en tant qu’Ellie dans The Last of Us Part II
- Laura Bailey en tant qu’Abby dans The Last of Us Part II
- Daisuke Tsuji en tant que Jin Sakai dans Ghost of Tsushima
- Logan Cunningham en tant que Hades dans Hades
- Nadji Jeter en tant que Miles Morales dans Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Meilleur jeu qui a laissé sa marque dans l’industrie
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Meilleur jeu encore actif
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Meilleur jeu indépendant
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Meilleur jeu mobile
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runeterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Meilleur soutien envers la communauté
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Meilleur jeu en réalité virtuelle ou en réalité augmentée
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation en matière d’accessibilité
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla)
- Grounded
- Hyperdot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Meilleur jeu d’action
- DOOM Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Meilleur jeu d’action et d’aventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Meilleur jeu de rôle
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon
Meilleur jeu de combat
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Birth Exe:Late[cl-r]
Meilleur jeu familial
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Meilleur jeu de simulation ou de stratégie
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gears Tactics
- Microsoft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Meilleur jeu de course ou de sport
- DIRT 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Meilleur jeu multijoueur
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Among Us
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Créateur de contenu de l’année
Meilleur jeu créé par un nouveau studio indépendant
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Meilleure athlète eSports
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)
- Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-bu (League of Legends)
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
- Matthieu “ZywOo” Herbaut (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
Meilleur coach eSports
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch)
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)
Meilleur événement eSports
- BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
- IEM Katowice 2020 (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
Meilleur jeu eSports
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Meilleur animateur eSports
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Effje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
Meilleure équipe eSports
- Dawon Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- G2 eSports (League of Legends)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch)
- Team Secret (DOTA 2)
Jeu le plus anticipé
- Elden Ring
- God of War 2
- Halo Infinite
- Horizon Forbidden West
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2
- Resident Evil Village
Un texte de Michael Bertiaux de Jeux.ca