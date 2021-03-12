Accueil » Jeux vidéo » Les jeux gratuits et aubaines gaming du 12 mars 2021
09:42 12 mars 2021 | mise à jour le: 12 mars 2021 à 15:29 temps de lecture: 2 minutesPar: jeux.ca

Les jeux gratuits et aubaines gaming du 12 mars 2021

Quelques jeux gratuits sur PlayStation, Xbox et Epic et plusieurs grosses aubaines chez Amazon et EbGames sont présentement disponibles!

C’est présentement l’évènement «Bien chez soi» dans les magasins EbGames. Jusqu’à 65% de rabais sur certains jeux comme le jeu Dreams (PS4) à 9,99 $ ou le jeu Immortals : Fenyx Rising à 39,99 $.

Chez Epic Games Store, Surviving Mars est présentement gratuit. Deux jeux sont gratuits à essayer du côté de chez Xbox. Pour PlayStation, le jeu Ratchet & Clank est présentement gratuit à récupérer sur PlayStation 4.

Chez Amazon, Star Wars : Squadrons est présentement en rabais à 9,96$ (Xbox) / 15,00$ (PS4). Le jeu Madden NFL 21 est à 15,00$.

GRATUIT

  • [EPIC] Surviving Mars (Gratuit, à récupérer avant le 18 mars à 11h)
  • [XBOX] Stellaris : Console Edition (Essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 mars pour les membres Xbox Live Gold et Xbox Game Pass)
  • [XBOX] Cities : Skylines (Essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 mars pour les membres Xbox Live Gold et Xbox Game Pass)
  • [PLAYSTATION] Ratchet & Clank (Gratuit, à récupérer avant le 31 mars)
  • [STEAM] Metro 2033 (Gratuit, à récupérer avant le 15 mars)

AMAZON

