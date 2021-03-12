Les jeux gratuits et aubaines gaming du 12 mars 2021

Quelques jeux gratuits sur PlayStation, Xbox et Epic et plusieurs grosses aubaines chez Amazon et EbGames sont présentement disponibles!
C’est présentement l’évènement «Bien chez soi» dans les magasins EbGames. Jusqu’à 65% de rabais sur certains jeux comme le jeu Dreams (PS4) à 9,99 $ ou le jeu Immortals : Fenyx Rising à 39,99 $.
Chez Epic Games Store, Surviving Mars est présentement gratuit. Deux jeux sont gratuits à essayer du côté de chez Xbox. Pour PlayStation, le jeu Ratchet & Clank est présentement gratuit à récupérer sur PlayStation 4.
Chez Amazon, Star Wars : Squadrons est présentement en rabais à 9,96$ (Xbox) / 15,00$ (PS4). Le jeu Madden NFL 21 est à 15,00$.
GRATUIT
- [EPIC] Surviving Mars (Gratuit, à récupérer avant le 18 mars à 11h)
- [XBOX] Stellaris : Console Edition (Essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 mars pour les membres Xbox Live Gold et Xbox Game Pass)
- [XBOX] Cities : Skylines (Essai gratuit jusqu’au 14 mars pour les membres Xbox Live Gold et Xbox Game Pass)
- [PLAYSTATION] Ratchet & Clank (Gratuit, à récupérer avant le 31 mars)
- [STEAM] Metro 2033 (Gratuit, à récupérer avant le 15 mars)
AMAZON
- [SWITCH] Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 23,95 $
- [SWITCH] Dead Cells : The Prisoners Edition – 78,13 $
- [SWITCH] BioShock : The Collection – 29,99 $
- [SWITCH] The Witcher 3 : Wild Hunt – 63,96 $
- [SWITCH] FIFA 21 – 11,96 $
- [SWITCH] Collection of Mana – 19,99 $
- [SWITCH] Nintendo Switch Lite (Jaune) – 234,99 $
- [SWITCH] Nintendo Switch Lite (Turquoise) – 234,99 $
- [SWITCH] Nintendo Switch Lite (Gris) – 234,99 $
- [SWITCH] Nintendo Switch (Gris) – 369,99 $
- [PS4] Medievil – 16,10 $
- [PS4] Little Nightmares II – 29,99 $
- [PS4] The Outer Worlds – 19,99 $
- [PS4] Mafia : Definitive Edition – 29,99 $
- [PS4] Madden NFL 21 – 15,00 $
- [PS4] Star Wars : Squadrons – 15,00 $
- [PS4] Ni no Kuni II : Revenant Kingdom – 19,97 $
- [PS4] Tales of Vesperia : Definitive Edition – 21,89 $
- [PS4] Shenmue 3 – 27,81 $
- [PS4] Immortals : Fenyx Rising – 39,95 $
- [PS4] Marvel’s Avengers : Earth’s Mightiest Edition – 117,37 $
- [XBOX] Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 – 19,97 $
- [XBOX] Ori and The Will of the Wisps – 19,99 $
- [XBOX] Gears Tactics – 19,99 $
- [XBOX] The Outer Worlds – 19,99 $
- [XBOX] Madden NFL 21 – 15,00 $
- [XBOX] Star Wars : Squadrons – 9,96 $
- [XBOX] Mafia : Definitive Edition – 29,99 $
- [XBOX] Gears 5 – 24,95 $
- [XBOX] Immortals : Fenyx Rising – 39,95 $
- [XBOX] Marvel’s Avengers : Earth’s Mightiest Edition – 131,61 $
Un texte de Antoine Vinette-Lambert de Jeux.ca