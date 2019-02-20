National Geographic atteint les 100 millions d’abonnés sur Instagram

Beyoncé et Kim Kardashian n’ont qu’à bien se tenir. National Geographic rejoint la liste des comptes Instagram à pouvoir se targuer d’être suivis par plus de 100 millions de personnes. Une première pour une marque.
«National Geographic et la photographie vont de pair depuis la première publication de photos dans notre magazine en 1889. Nous étions alors considérés comme avant-gardistes et, grâce à Instagram, nous trouvons de nouvelles façons de tracer des pistes dans le storytelling visuel, 130 ans plus tard. Motivés par nos fans passionnés et de photographes extrêmement talentueux, nous utilisons Instagram pour illustrer notre monde à travers des images à couper le souffle afin d’inspirer les gens à se soucier davantage de la planète. Nous sommes reconnaissants et vivifiés que 100 millions de personnes souhaitent que National Geographic soit à portée de main», indique Gary Knell, Président directeur général de National Geographic Partners.
Les photos publiées sur ce compte proviennent du réseau mondial de photographes professionnels de NatGeo. Elles s’accompagnent de légendes fournies qui replacent les sujets immortalisés dans un contexte.
Une série de puissants portraits montre notamment des couples LGBTQI au Népal, au Kenya ou encore au Liban. Elle a été publiée le jour de la Saint-Valentin pour évoquer des amours encore interdites dans certains pays.
La Saint-Valentin, comme le rappelle NatGeo, célèbre un saint emprisonné pour avoir marié des soldats qui n’avaient légalement pas le droit d’épouser leur promise.
«En cette Saint-Valentin, nous avons une pensée particulière pour les personnes LGBTQI+ du monde entier qui, comme ces soldats, ne sont pas autorisés à se marier et dont l’amour n’est pas reconnu au même titre que celui de leurs compatriotes hétérosexuels», dit la légende.
Il y a aussi cette photo de deux manchots Adélie, réalisée en Antarctique et accompagnée d’une légende comique. « »Ça va aller, mon chum. On est des manchots. On va survivre à ce blizzard. » Difficile de résister à la tentation de l’anthropomorphisme face à une telle scène», écrit le photographe Tim Laman.
Quelques exemples de photos marquantes :
