National Geographic atteint les 100 millions d’abonnés sur Instagram

Photos by @hammond_robin | “Don’t we have the right to live like straight couples and get the legal recognition?” says Artisha, a transgender woman, with her partner Armont, a gay man from Nepal (second image). “Aren’t we equal like other citizens of the country? Don’t we have the rights to find our partners? Our spirit hurts when these questions come to mind.” Lucky and John (above) are in a similar position in Kenya, as are Seth and Andrews (third image) from Ghana, Katia and Becky (fourth image) in Mozambique, and Abou El Kheir and Sari (last image) in Lebanon. Valentine’s Day celebrates a saint who was imprisoned for performing weddings for soldiers who were legally forbidden to marry. On this Valentine's Day, we’re thinking of the LGBTQI+ folks around the world who, like the soldiers, are not allowed to wed, whose love is not recognized as equal to that of their straight compatriots. At @WitnessChange we simply believe #LoveIsLove. To read more stories of LGBTQI+ love and survival follow @WhereLoveIsIllegal