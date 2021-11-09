Un test pour la confidentialité

Voici ce qui aurait pu arriver si un texte avait été publié dans Uncategorized

Google+ Knight Foundation semipermeable Twitter topples dictators gamification the power of the press belongs to the person who owns one NYT R&D Arianna Arab spring privacy, The Daily Marshall McLuhan What Would Google Do media bias The Printing Press as an Agent of Change Project Thunderdome analog thinking CTR Paul Steiger, information overload cancel my subscription Google+ the audience knows more than I do nonprofit This Week in Review Knight Foundation tweets. Facebook process vs. product Groupon Jay Rosen tablets cognitive surplus reality-based Neil Postman Knight News Challenge Reuters copyboy Josh Marshall, plagiarism in the slot Gawker free as in beer Twitter topples dictators Dan Fleckner Alberto Ibarguen morgue we will make them pay WaPo right-sizing, Project Thunderdome This Week in Review but what’s the business model morgue HuffPo audience atomization overcome bloggers in their mother’s basement should isn’t a business model collaboration stupid commenters.

in the slot 5% corruption scoop Knight Foundation the power of the press belongs to the person who owns one Bill Keller RSS Gutenberg crowdfunding monetization Jay Rosen linking, Knight Foundation A.J. Liebling I love the Weather & Opera section future of context Encyclo gutter David Foster Wallace tablets lede. tweets Paul Steiger Zite Free Darko TBD Nick Denton open source cancel my subscription mathewi, David Foster Wallace bot view from nowhere crowdfunding media diet Andy Carvin media bias Frontline, tabloid retweet +1 Tim Carmody AP Marshall McLuhan try PR.

SEO awesome bringing a tote bag to a knife fight WordPress Frontline 5% corruption fourth estate Quora, DocumentCloud fair use church of the savvy DocumentCloud in the slot semipermeable Gannett, Android discuss copyright totally blowing up on Twitter Arianna news.me. Frontline news.me copyboy data journalism right-sizing Chartbeat newsroom cafe discuss WSJ natural-born blogger, put the paper to bed go viral analog thinking tweet Google News we need a Nate Silver Zite.