Vanier College held an official opening ceremony for its new co-op bookstore on December 7. The college and the co-op invested over $420,000 in the new store, which had major renovations done. Christine Boulais, the manager, noted that students can not only get books at the co-op, but they can also get work experience as employees or sit on the board. “They can have a big impact,” she said. About 30 students work at the bookstore during the back-to-school rush; about a third of them work throughout the year. Members of the co-op—who do not need to be students—can buy supplies at a discount; the membership costs $20 and never expires.