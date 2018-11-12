District/Domenic Fazioli Amanda Sokoloff is searching for a bone marrow donor for her daughter Ellie who is suffering from a rare form of leukemia.

Amanda Sokoloff is calling on all Montrealers to think about becoming a bone marrow donor.  The Hampstead mother says it could save her 6-year-old daughter’s life.  Ellie White is suffering from a rare form of cancer (Acute Myeloid Leukemia) that requires immediate care.

The process to find out if you are a possible match for Ellie is relatively simple and pain-free.  First, you have to be aged between 18 and 35. Then, you head to the Héma-Québec website and make a request for a free saliva DNA kit.  Sent by mail, it includes mouth swabs.  Collecting the saliva takes about 10 seconds.  The samples are returned by mail and then analyzed.

« We’re crossing our fingers and waiting, » says Sokoloff. « Right now, Ellie is in the middle of aggressive chemotherapy. The chemo needs to work in order to have this eventual bone marrow transplant. »

Bone marrow is a soft, spongy material found in your large bones.  The stem cell transplant is Ellie’s best chance of survival and a possible cure for her disease.

Long odds

The family is facing a tough challenge. « Finding a match is like finding a needle in a haystack, it’s difficult to find the perfect match. Every case is unique, » says Héma-Québec spokesperson Laurent-Paul Ménard.

Across the province, there are about 45,000 people registered in the group’s Stem Cell Registry. Only 3 per cent on the list are a potential match.  The group says it also does searches in other registries across Canada and the U.S.

Since Sokoloff’s public plea for help, Héma-Québec has received more than 2,500 requests for its saliva DNA kits.

Character

Throughout this stressful process, Sokoloff says she’s noticed changes in her daughter’s character.

« She’s really positive. I don’t know where she gets her strength from. She is a trooper. She has grown. She has matured. She is doing her very best, » says Sokoloff.

The mother describes her daughter’s spirit as remarkable and says she draws all of her energy from her.  Sokoloff has hope there will be a happy ending.

For more info: hema-quebec.qc.ca

Aussi dans Actualités :

Nous utilisons maintenant la plateforme de commentaires Facebook Comments sur notre site web. Grâce à celle-ci, vous pourrez laisser vos commentaires par l’entremise de votre compte Facebook directement sous les articles sur notre site web. Pour ceux qui ne sont pas membres du réseau social, nous vous invitons à faire vos commentaires via l’adresse courriel opinions@journalmetro.com. Merci de nous lire!