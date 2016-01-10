Dimanche 10 janvier, c’est le premier hollywoodien gala de la saison: les Golden Globes. Animée par Ricky Gervais, la cérémonie récompense les artisans du cinéma et de la télévision aux États-Unis.
Voici tous les nommés et gagnants.
Section cinéma
Meilleur film dramatique:
– «Carol»
– «Mad Max: fury road»
– «The Revenant» *GAGNANT*
– «Room»
– «Spotlight»
Meilleure comédie ou comédie musicale:
– The Big Short
– Joy
– The Martian *GAGNANT*
– Spy
– Trainwreck
Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique:
– Bryan Cranston («Trumbo»)
– Leonardo DiCaprio («The Revenant») *GAGNANT*
– Michael Fassbender («Steve Jobs»)
– Eddie Redmayne («The Danish Girl»)
– Will Smith («Concussion»)
Meilleur acteur dans une comédie:
– Christian Bale («The Big Short»)
– Steve Carell («The Big Short»)
– Matt Damon («The Martian») *GAGNANT*
– Al Pacino («Danny Collins»)
– Mark Ruffalo («Infinitely Polar Bear»)
Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique:
– Cate Blanchett, («Carol»)
– Brie Larson, («Room») *GAGNANTE*
– Rooney Mara, («Carol»)
– Saoirse Ronan, («Brooklyn»)
– Alicia Vikander, («The Danish Girl»)
Meilleure actrice dans une comédie:
– Jennifer Lawrence («Joy») *GAGNANTE*
– Melissa McCarthy («Spy»)
– Amy Schumer («Trainwreck»)
– Maggie Smith («The Lady in the Van»)
– Lily Tomlin («Grandma»)
Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle:
– Paul Dano («Love & Mercy»)
– Idris Elba («Beasts of No Nation»)
– Mark Rylance («Bridge of Spies»)
– Michael Shannon («99 Homes»)
– Sylvester Stallone («Creed») *GAGNANT*
Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle:
– Jane Fonda («Youth»)
– Jennifer Jason Leigh («The Hateful Eight»)
– Helen Mirren («Trumbo»)
– Alicia Vikander («Ex Machina»)
– Kate Winslet («Steve Jobs») * GAGNANTE*
Meilleur réalisateur:
– Todd Haynes («Carol»)
– Alejandro G. Iñárritu («The Revenant») *GAGNANT*
– Tom McCarthy («Spotlight»)
– George Miller («Mad Max: Fury Road»)
– Ridley Scott («The Martian»)
Meilleur film étranger:
– «Le Tout nouveau testament» (Belgique/France/Luxembourg)
– «El Club» (Chili)
– «The Fencer» (Finlande/Allemagne/Estonie)
– «Mustang» (France)
– «Le Fils de Saul» (Hongrie) *GAGNANT*
Meilleur film d’animation:
– «Anomalisa»
– «The Good Dinosaur»
– «Inside Out» *GAGNANT*
– «The Peanuts Movie»
– «Shaun the Sheep Movie»
Meilleure chanson originale
– Love Me like You Do (Ellie Goulding)
– One Kind of Love (Brian Wilson)
– See You Again (Wiz Khalifa et Charlie Puth)
– Simple Song #3 (Sumi Jo)
– Writing’s on the Wall (Sam Smith) *GAGNANT*
Meilleure musique de film:
– Carol – Carter Burwell
– The Danish Girl
– Alexandre Desplat
– The Hateful Eight – Ennio Morricone *GAGNANT*
– Steve Jobs – Daniel Pemberton
– The Revenant – Ryūichi Sakamoto
Meilleur scénario:
– «Room» – Emma Donoghue
– «Spotlight» – Tom McCarthy et Josh Singer
– «The Big Short» – Adam McKay et Charles Randolph
– «Steve Jobs» – Aaron Sorkin *GAGNANT*
– «The Hateful Eight» – Quentin Tarantino
*****
Section télévision
Meilleure série dramatique:
– «Empire»
– «Game of Thrones»
– «Mr. Robot» *GAGNANT*
– «Narcos»
– «Outlander»
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique:
– Jon Hamm («Mad Men») *GAGNANT*
– Rami Malek («Mr. Robot»)
– Wagner Moura («Narcos»)
– Bob Odenkirk («Better Call Saul»)
– Liev Schreiber («Ray Donovan»)
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique:
– Caitriona Balfe («Outlander»)
– Viola Davis («How to Get Away With Murder»)
– Eva Green («Penny Dreadful»)
– Taraji P. Henson («Empire») *GAGNANTE*
– Robin Wright («House of Cards»)
Meilleure série comique:
– «Casual» (Hulu)
– «Mozart in the Jungle» (Amazon) *GAGNANT*
– «Orange is the New Black» (Netflix)
– «Silicon Valley» (HBO)
– «Transparent» (Amazon)
– «Veep» (HBO)
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique:
– Aziz Ansari («Master of None»)
– Gael Garcia Bernal («Mozart in the Jungle») *GAGNANT*
– Rob Lowe («The Grinder»)
– Patrick Stewart («Blunt Talk»)
– Jeffrey Tambor («Transparent»)
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique:
– Rachel Bloom («Crazy Ex Girlfriend») *GAGNANTE*
– Jamie Lee Curtis («Scream Queens»)
– Julia Louis-Dreyfus («Veep»)
– Gina Rodriguez («Jane the Virgin»)
– Lily Tomlin («Grace & Frankie»)
Meilleure mini-série ou film de télévision:
– American Crime (ABC)
– American Horror Story (FX)
– Fargo (FX)
– Flesh and Bone (Starz)
– Wolf Hall (PBS) *GAGNANT*
Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou un film de télévision:
– Idris Elba («Luther»)
– Oscar Isaac («Show Me a Hero») *GAGNANT*
– David Oyelowo («Nightingale»)
– Mark Rylance («Wolf Hall»)
– Patrick Wilson («Fargo»)
Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou un film de télévision:
– Kirsten Dunst («Fargo»)
– Lady Gaga («American Horror Story: Hotel») *GAGNANTE*
– Sarah Hay («Flesh & Bone»)
– Felicity Huffman («American Crime»)
– Queen Latifah («Bessie»)
Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série, mini-série ou un téléfilm
– Alan Cumming («The Good Wife»)
– Damian Lewis («Wolf Hall»)
– Ben Mendelsohn («Bloodline»)
– Tobias Menzies («Outlander»)
– Christian Slater («Mr. Robot») *GAGNANT*
Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série, mini-série ou un téléfilm
– Uzo Aduba («Orange is the New Black»)
– Joanne Froggatt («Downton Abbey»)
– Regina King («American Crime»)
– Judith Light («Transparent»)
– Maura Tierney («The Affair») *GAGNANTE*