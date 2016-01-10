Dimanche 10 janvier, c’est le premier hollywoodien gala de la saison: les Golden Globes. Animée par Ricky Gervais, la cérémonie récompense les artisans du cinéma et de la télévision aux États-Unis.

Voici tous les nommés et gagnants.

Section cinéma

Meilleur film dramatique:

– «Carol»

– «Mad Max: fury road»

– «The Revenant» *GAGNANT*

– «Room»

– «Spotlight»

Meilleure comédie ou comédie musicale:

– The Big Short

– Joy

– The Martian *GAGNANT*

– Spy

– Trainwreck

Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique:

– Bryan Cranston («Trumbo»)

– Leonardo DiCaprio («The Revenant») *GAGNANT*

– Michael Fassbender («Steve Jobs»)

– Eddie Redmayne («The Danish Girl»)

– Will Smith («Concussion»)

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie:

– Christian Bale («The Big Short»)

– Steve Carell («The Big Short»)

– Matt Damon («The Martian») *GAGNANT*

– Al Pacino («Danny Collins»)

– Mark Ruffalo («Infinitely Polar Bear»)

Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique:

– Cate Blanchett, («Carol»)

– Brie Larson, («Room») *GAGNANTE*

– Rooney Mara, («Carol»)

– Saoirse Ronan, («Brooklyn»)

– Alicia Vikander, («The Danish Girl»)

Meilleure actrice dans une comédie:

– Jennifer Lawrence («Joy») *GAGNANTE*

– Melissa McCarthy («Spy»)

– Amy Schumer («Trainwreck»)

– Maggie Smith («The Lady in the Van»)

– Lily Tomlin («Grandma»)

Meilleur acteur dans un second rôle:

– Paul Dano («Love & Mercy»)

– Idris Elba («Beasts of No Nation»)

– Mark Rylance («Bridge of Spies»)

– Michael Shannon («99 Homes»)

– Sylvester Stallone («Creed») *GAGNANT*

Meilleure actrice dans un second rôle:

– Jane Fonda («Youth»)

– Jennifer Jason Leigh («The Hateful Eight»)

– Helen Mirren («Trumbo»)

– Alicia Vikander («Ex Machina»)

– Kate Winslet («Steve Jobs») * GAGNANTE*

Meilleur réalisateur:

– Todd Haynes («Carol»)

– Alejandro G. Iñárritu («The Revenant») *GAGNANT*

– Tom McCarthy («Spotlight»)

– George Miller («Mad Max: Fury Road»)

– Ridley Scott («The Martian»)

Meilleur film étranger:

– «Le Tout nouveau testament» (Belgique/France/Luxembourg)

– «El Club» (Chili)

– «The Fencer» (Finlande/Allemagne/Estonie)

– «Mustang» (France)

– «Le Fils de Saul» (Hongrie) *GAGNANT*

Meilleur film d’animation:

– «Anomalisa»

– «The Good Dinosaur»

– «Inside Out» *GAGNANT*

– «The Peanuts Movie»

– «Shaun the Sheep Movie»

Meilleure chanson originale

– Love Me like You Do (Ellie Goulding)

– One Kind of Love (Brian Wilson)

– See You Again (Wiz Khalifa et Charlie Puth)

– Simple Song #3 (Sumi Jo)

– Writing’s on the Wall (Sam Smith) *GAGNANT*

Meilleure musique de film:

– Carol – Carter Burwell

– The Danish Girl

– Alexandre Desplat

– The Hateful Eight – Ennio Morricone *GAGNANT*

– Steve Jobs – Daniel Pemberton

– The Revenant – Ryūichi Sakamoto

Meilleur scénario:

– «Room» – Emma Donoghue

– «Spotlight» – Tom McCarthy et Josh Singer

– «The Big Short» – Adam McKay et Charles Randolph

– «Steve Jobs» – Aaron Sorkin *GAGNANT*

– «The Hateful Eight» – Quentin Tarantino

Section télévision

Meilleure série dramatique:

– «Empire»

– «Game of Thrones»

– «Mr. Robot» *GAGNANT*

– «Narcos»

– «Outlander»

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique:

– Jon Hamm («Mad Men») *GAGNANT*

– Rami Malek («Mr. Robot»)

– Wagner Moura («Narcos»)

– Bob Odenkirk («Better Call Saul»)

– Liev Schreiber («Ray Donovan»)

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique:

– Caitriona Balfe («Outlander»)

– Viola Davis («How to Get Away With Murder»)

– Eva Green («Penny Dreadful»)

– Taraji P. Henson («Empire») *GAGNANTE*

– Robin Wright («House of Cards»)

Meilleure série comique:

– «Casual» (Hulu)

– «Mozart in the Jungle» (Amazon) *GAGNANT*

– «Orange is the New Black» (Netflix)

– «Silicon Valley» (HBO)

– «Transparent» (Amazon)

– «Veep» (HBO)

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique:

– Aziz Ansari («Master of None»)

– Gael Garcia Bernal («Mozart in the Jungle») *GAGNANT*

– Rob Lowe («The Grinder»)

– Patrick Stewart («Blunt Talk»)

– Jeffrey Tambor («Transparent»)

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique:

– Rachel Bloom («Crazy Ex Girlfriend») *GAGNANTE*

– Jamie Lee Curtis («Scream Queens»)

– Julia Louis-Dreyfus («Veep»)

– Gina Rodriguez («Jane the Virgin»)

– Lily Tomlin («Grace & Frankie»)

Meilleure mini-série ou film de télévision:

– American Crime (ABC)

– American Horror Story (FX)

– Fargo (FX)

– Flesh and Bone (Starz)

– Wolf Hall (PBS) *GAGNANT*

Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou un film de télévision:

– Idris Elba («Luther»)

– Oscar Isaac («Show Me a Hero») *GAGNANT*

– David Oyelowo («Nightingale»)

– Mark Rylance («Wolf Hall»)

– Patrick Wilson («Fargo»)

Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou un film de télévision:

– Kirsten Dunst («Fargo»)

– Lady Gaga («American Horror Story: Hotel») *GAGNANTE*

– Sarah Hay («Flesh & Bone»)

– Felicity Huffman («American Crime»)

– Queen Latifah («Bessie»)

Meilleur second rôle masculin dans une série, mini-série ou un téléfilm

– Alan Cumming («The Good Wife»)

– Damian Lewis («Wolf Hall»)

– Ben Mendelsohn («Bloodline»)

– Tobias Menzies («Outlander»)

– Christian Slater («Mr. Robot») *GAGNANT*

Meilleur second rôle féminin dans une série, mini-série ou un téléfilm

– Uzo Aduba («Orange is the New Black»)

– Joanne Froggatt («Downton Abbey»)

– Regina King («American Crime»)

– Judith Light («Transparent»)

– Maura Tierney («The Affair») *GAGNANTE*