Bringing together the pieces for success at Vanier library

The new Vanier College library will be officially inaugurated next week, just in time for back to school. The dated space, completely transformed since May, brought together three academic units into Learning Commons.

The central hub now combines the Tutoring and Academic Success Centre (TASC), the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Centre academic units with the Library.

The plan was to create an area where students could find physical, digital or electronic resources, tutoring, help with research and information gathering or retrieval, extra-curricular activities, or offer a space for students looking for places to study together or individually.

Slightly overdue

The renovation to the library had been the subject of discussion for several years. It was quite dated and required an upgrade to continue meeting student needs. At a cost of close to $4 million, the project was slightly off the expected finish date of January, but it was worth the wait according to Haritos Kavallos, M.A., the Coordinator of the Learning Commons.

“I feel that Vanier’s newly renovated Learning Commons will bring together key academic resources and services delivered by a diverse team of professionals and support staff to students across our college with the goal of improving student success,” he said.

It will be an open concept area with lounge chairs, sofas and cushioned seating to help groups studying together, but will also cater to groups who need privacy. The Learning Commons will also contain a new office space for library professionals, an archive room, more electrical outlets for personal computers as well as seating for over 600 students for study and work.

Open to general public, the inauguration will take place on Wednesday, August 23 at 12:30 pm in the F-300 area.