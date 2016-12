My lost love

They say with time everything fades away... Yes but yet i can still see your face through a distant shadow ,you are alive in my dreams a dream that will be forever in my heart...The train passed the timing wasn't right... I believe in one love you were the one for me... yet i had to let you go... Hope you are sincerely happy now with your little family . Love always xxx

Lolita, 23 décembre 2016