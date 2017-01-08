Le 8 janvier 2017 marquera le début de la saison des galas avec la 74e édition des Golden Globes.
Jimmy Fallon animera cette soirée où seront récompensés les artisans du cinéma et de la télévision par l’Association hollywoodienne de la presse étrangère.
Voici les nommés et gagnants.
Section cinéma
Meilleur film dramatique
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Meilleure comédie ou comédie musicale
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Meilleur réalisateur
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Meilleur acteur dans une comédie
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Meilleures actrice dans une comédie
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Meilleur acteur de soutien
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
GAGNANT Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Nocturnal Animals
Meilleure actrice de soutien
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Meilleur scénario
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Meilleure musique de film
Moonlight
La La Land
Arrival
Lion
Hidden Figures
Meilleure chanson de film
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“Faith,” Sing
“Gold,” Gold
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Meilleur film d’animation
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
Sing
Zootopia
Meilleur film en langue étrangère
Divines
Elle
Neruda
The Salesman
Toni Erdmann
Section télévision
Meilleure télésérie dramatique
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Meilleure télésérie comique
GAGNANT Atlanta
Blackish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Meilleure mini-série ou film pour la télévision
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
GAGNANT Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Meilleur acteur dans une série comique
Anthony Anderson, Blackish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Meilleure actrice dans une série comique
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
GAGNANT Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish
Meilleur acteur de soutien
Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Meilleure actrice de soutien
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou un film pour la télévision
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou un film pour la télévision
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation