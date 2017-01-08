Le 8 janvier 2017 marquera le début de la saison des galas avec la 74e édition des Golden Globes.

Jimmy Fallon animera cette soirée où seront récompensés les artisans du cinéma et de la télévision par l’Association hollywoodienne de la presse étrangère.

Voici les nommés et gagnants.

Section cinéma

Meilleur film dramatique

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Meilleure comédie ou comédie musicale

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

Meilleur réalisateur

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Meilleur acteur dans un film dramatique

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Meilleure actrice dans un film dramatique

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Meilleur acteur dans une comédie

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

Meilleures actrice dans une comédie

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Meilleur acteur de soutien

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

GAGNANT Aaron Taylor Johsnon, Nocturnal Animals

Meilleure actrice de soutien

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Meilleur scénario

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Meilleure musique de film

Moonlight

La La Land

Arrival

Lion

Hidden Figures

Meilleure chanson de film

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“Faith,” Sing

“Gold,” Gold

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Meilleur film d’animation

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

Sing

Zootopia

Meilleur film en langue étrangère

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

Section télévision

Meilleure télésérie dramatique

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Meilleure télésérie comique

GAGNANT Atlanta

Blackish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Meilleure mini-série ou film pour la télévision

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Meilleur acteur dans une série dramatique

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

GAGNANT Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Meilleure actrice dans une série dramatique

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Meilleur acteur dans une série comique

Anthony Anderson, Blackish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

Meilleure actrice dans une série comique

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

GAGNANT Tracee Ellis Ross, Blackish

Meilleur acteur de soutien

Sterling K. Brown, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Meilleure actrice de soutien

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Meilleur acteur dans une mini-série ou un film pour la télévision

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Meilleure actrice dans une mini-série ou un film pour la télévision

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People vs. O.J. Simpson

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation