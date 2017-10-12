Jamil Ahmad Gondal candidate as councilor in Norman-McLaren district

An independent candidate has the mission to solve communities’ problems in Saint-Laurent. Anglophone Jamil Ahmad Gondal is running for the seat of borough counsellor in Norman-McLaren district. Born in Pakistan like Mayor Alan De Sousa, he was a statistics teacher. When he arrived in Canada 1996, he first lived in Côte-des-Neiges where he worked in the plastic industry and owned a restaurant with his wife. Four years later, he moved to Saint-Laurent and got a School Vocational Diploma in accounting, travel and tourism.