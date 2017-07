Gare d’autocars Berri 20 juillet 2017 – 20h15

I do not live in Montreal but in Quebec City. I was there for the WE. I am French speaking but I think you are Anglophone. You went outside the Berri coach station with an older man, waiting for something or someone near a car while I was waiting for my friend with my bags. We had looked each other a few time and when you left to my right, moving away, you finally turned to me smiling and said goodbye to me with the hand. I smiled. So glad to have met you but hoping to see you again! Who knows...

Marion, 24 juillet 2017