OSHEAGA( 5 GIRLS & 1 GUY) GREEN LINE

On saturday 5, august 2017. You were 5 girls and 1 guy with osheaga piknik electronic bracelet. Your friends called you Jackie, I am not sure. You said to me that my tshirt was nice. I apreciate a lot and that feelded all my day. I got off at Saint Laurent Station. If you read my message, please contact me back. And thanks for your kindness.

The Guy you made happy, 6 août 2017