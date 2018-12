4 and 7 year old kids in vehicle driven by a 35 year old man from Brampton was stopped for driving over 180 km/hr on #Hwy410

Driver registered over 3X the legal limit of alcohol

Charged with:

•Impaired Driving

•Over 80mg/alc in 100ml/blood

•Stunt driving

🚫🍺🚘

CAS notified

— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) December 10, 2018