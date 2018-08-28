Shining light on mental health

Samantha Di Lullo feels guilt and regrets not doing enough to help her uncle almost 10 years ago. Frank De Napoli suffered in silence with mental health issues and took his own life. Now, Di Lullo wants to make sure other families don’t live the same experience.

The 27-year-old, who works as an Operations Manager for a financial firm in Town of Mount Royal, is organizing a private screening of a newly-released documentary called « Suicide: The Ripple Effects ». The film follows the journey of Kevin Hines.

Back in 2000, Hines tried to commit suicide by jumping off the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco. He survived and has been a vocal advocate for mental health issues since.

« I’m doing all this in honour of my uncle. It’s in tribute to him. He suffered just like Kevin, » Di Lullo says. « I want to put the spotlight on this very sensitive issue. »

The documentary is scheduled to be shown on January 10 at the Cinémas Guzzo in Saint-Léonard. A minimum amount of tickets need to be sold for the event to take place.

« We need to sell about a hundred tickets to cover the costs. Every dollar that is left over will be donated to a worthwhile cause, » she says.

Di Lullo hopes to sell out the event in the coming weeks, ahead of World Suicide Prevention Day on September 10.

For tickets: fan-force.com/screenings/suicide-the-ripple-effect-cinema-guzzo-lacordaire-16/