Summer treat for youngsters in Verdun

Since the beginning of summer, a blue tent is set up in Monseigneur J.A. Richard Park in Verdun. It’s been a gathering spot for young people looking to participate in some free arts and crafts fun.

The workshops have been coordinated by Collective Community Services (CCS), a non-profit group based in the borough.

Organizers say it’s more than scavenger hunts and science experiments. The program has been designed to help reduce youth isolation.

« For the kids who are not at summer camp, it gives them something to look forward every day, » says CCS program coordinator Steffy Velosa. « We’re purposely targeting a low-income area of the city. These kids tell us they stay at home a lot because they don’t have much to do. Coming here they get some fresh air and they also get to make friends. It’s awesome. »

Pilot project

This is the first summer for « Art and Science in the Park ». The pilot project is thanks to funding from the Canada Summer Jobs initiative and the City of Montreal. The group hopes to expand the program to other Montreal parks next summer.

Velosa says more than a thousand young people have participated in the group’s activities this summer.

« Art and Science in the Park » runs until August 24. It’s open weekdays from 10:30am to 3pm.