Pictures can say so much

More than 60 people came to the Peter B. Yeomans Cultural Centre to admire the pictures submitted by 35 locals to celebrate the City of Dorval. With themes of « Colorful Dorval », « Dorval Geared Towards the Future » and « Dorval Between Sky, Earth, and Water », the impressive array of pictures offer unique takes on how locals view their city.

Mayor Edgar Rouleau and the other councillors were on hand to pass out prizes for the top pictures in each category. Majorie Blanchette’s « Frostbite Race series at Royal St-Lawrence Yacht Club » was the winner. « Race Day » by Ella Perry won in the theme Colorful Dorval and « Regard sur la mobilité durable » by Vincent Boyer won in the Dorval Geared Towards the Future theme.

« I love to seek beauty and picture potential in the ordinary things that surround us, » explained Mr. Boyer, » I took this picture during a simple walk with my children. I found the context interesting and the possibility of creating a truly incredible photography composition. »

During his speech, the Mayor welcomed the crowd by mentioning the yearlong 125th celebration and the contest. « It would have been easier to choose a winner had there been a photo of the Mayor, but, these great pictures show Dorval in all sorts of ways. There are some beautiful pictures. »

Dorval is offering its citizens many occasions to celebrate their city throughout the 125th anniversary and the Dorval in One Click! exhibition of photos will run from August 31 to October 8.