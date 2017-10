Police serve coffee for good cause

The annual Lachine Hospital Foundation’s Breakfast at Barbie’s raised $12,000 as over 300 people dropped by the Dorval restaurant on Saturday, October 14.

The family-oriented event was popular with children as they received stuffed toys and local firefighters set up hoses to let the kids spray the nearby police cruisers. This was the Foundation’s 7th annual breakfast fundraiser edition in support of the palliative care unit at the Lachine Hospital and featured nurses, employees and local police officers serving coffee to participants.