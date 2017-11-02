02/11/2017 Mise à jour : 2 novembre 2017 | 16:01
Ajuster la taille du texte

Opening season with laughs and literacy

Par
Courtesy - Bill Lower Tartuffe (Jordan Marchand) and Elmire (Lisa McCormack) -

The  Lakeshore Players Dorval community theatre group kick off their 53rd season with Moliere’s Tartuffe. The play’s opening night, November 2, will double as a fundraising opportunity for Literacy Unlimited, a community organization dedicated to changing lives through improved adult literacy. Partial proceeds will be donated to the organization.

The experienced amateur cast will be performing an interpretation of the original comedy, translated by David Nicholson and directed by Corey Castle. Set in 1951 Montreal, Orgon, a wealthy businessman, puts his trust in Tartuffe, a Man of God who is actually a cunning, lustful impostor who turns Orgon’s world hilariously upside-down.

The play will run through November 11, with two matinees.

All shows will be performed at Lakeside Academy High School at 5050 rue Sherbrooke.

For ticket info: 514 631-8718 or www.lakeshoreplayersdorval.com

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aussi dans Actualités :

Nous utilisons maintenant la plateforme de commentaires Facebook Comments sur notre site web. Grâce à celle-ci, vous pourrez laisser vos commentaires par l’entremise de votre compte Facebook directement sous les articles sur notre site web. Pour ceux qui ne sont pas membres du réseau social, nous vous invitons à faire vos commentaires via l’adresse courriel opinions@journalmetro.com. Merci de nous lire!