Opening season with laughs and literacy

The Lakeshore Players Dorval community theatre group kick off their 53rd season with Moliere’s Tartuffe. The play’s opening night, November 2, will double as a fundraising opportunity for Literacy Unlimited, a community organization dedicated to changing lives through improved adult literacy. Partial proceeds will be donated to the organization.

The experienced amateur cast will be performing an interpretation of the original comedy, translated by David Nicholson and directed by Corey Castle. Set in 1951 Montreal, Orgon, a wealthy businessman, puts his trust in Tartuffe, a Man of God who is actually a cunning, lustful impostor who turns Orgon’s world hilariously upside-down.

The play will run through November 11, with two matinees.

All shows will be performed at Lakeside Academy High School at 5050 rue Sherbrooke.

For ticket info: 514 631-8718 or www.lakeshoreplayersdorval.com