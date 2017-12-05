Dancing in Dorval

The Dorval Social Dance Club has been cutting the rugs of halls and ballrooms for over 40 years. Over the holiday season, they will be visiting various locations to bring the joy of dancing to the public.

On Saturday November 18, members of the Club performed to a full house of residents at the CHSLD Herron. It was their way to give back to a community that has supported the club for over 40 years.

« Residents appreciated the show and their families did too. It was the most popular activity we have had so far! We would really like to see them again, » said Kinnie Bidet, in charge of social activities at the CHSLD.

The Club is a non-profit and is always ready to put on a show.

To celebrate the holidays, they will be dancing at Jardins Dorval shopping centre from 12 to 2 pm on December 2nd and 9th.