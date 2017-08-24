Tapestry of the Philippines

A rare peek into the Philippine community, who counts over 30,000 people in greater Montreal, will lead to their culture, music and fashion on Tuesday, August 29. Plaza Volare, in Saint-Laurent, will host an evening of festivities that will double as a fundraiser with proceeds collected for the Philippine Red Cross and the Quebec Special Olympics.

Philippine Tapestry Cultural Show is organized by the Federation of Filipino Canadian Associations of Quebec (FFCAQ). Coming from over 7,000 islands, their diversity of dialects is matched only by the variety of fashion. Ed Tupaz, one of the event organizers, is excited about the opportunity to bring the Filipino culture into the spotlight.

« The evening is based around our fashion show that will present designs unseen in Montreal before, » he explains, « but there will also be music by local Filipino talent, traditional tribal dances, and specialty food and drinks from the islands. We offer an opportunity to meet your Filipino neighbors. »

The community is active throughout the year, with among others Kaarawan ng Philipinas,or Philippine Independence Day, held every year in McKenzie King Park, in Cote-Des-Neiges, in June.

Evening starts at 7:30 pm. General admission is $50, VIP tickets are $150.

Plaza Volare, 6660, Côte-de-Liesse, St-Laurent.

For more information, contact:

Minda Mazzone – 514 866-0092

Jovy Narvas – 514 970-5689

Ed Tupaz – 514 239-4954