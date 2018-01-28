Snow can’t stop the Spartans

A snow storm tried to sack the Saint-Laurent Spartans football club’s 2017 trophy ceremony, but the afternoon event evaded the weather and over 60 kids and their parents looked back on the season that was. The 65-year old league celebrated the accomplishments and looked forward to avenging the tough season they faced.

Special guest speaker Tyrell Sutton of the Montreal Alouettes was eloquent as the talked about facing a failed season with resilience. He spoke from experience as his team had a rough year as well.

« We were 3 and 15 last year. The road to success is paved with failure, in school and on the field, but you stay strong and build mental toughness. Do that extra lap, that extra math problem. Set the bar higher and reach for it, » he said.

In support, the families were joined by local politicians, including Mayor of Saint-Laurent, Alan DeSousa, Councilors Jacques Cohen, Aref Salem and Francesco Miele.

A total of thirty awards were handed out for each of the divisions for best offense, lineman and defense players as well as the rookie of the year and the most improved player. The final awards of the day were reserved for the Spartans of the Year.

The event took place at the Saint-Laurent Recreation Center on January 13. The Spartans will be starting their winter training sessions January 20 on the inside turf of the sports complex in Saint-Laurent for the very first time.

Awards –

Atom:

MVP Offense: Alessandro Difruscia

MVP Defense: Guillaume Guay

MVP Lineman: Johnny Psycharis

Rookie of the Year: Zion Oziel

Most Improved Player: Nicolas Pitre

PeeWee:

MVP Offense: Jafari Wright

MVP Defense: Charles Alexis Forget

MVP Lineman: Krystopher DeAbreu

Rookie of the Year: Karifa Camara

Most Improved Player: Ariel Bitton

Bantam:

MVP Offense: Tristan Pelletier

MVP Defense: Antoine Moustache

MVP Lineman: Ali Sabsabi

Rookie of the Year: Fabio Sinani

Most Improved Player: Nicholas Adamidis

Midget:

MVP Offense: Emile Duchesne

MVP Defense: Kerano Johnson

MVP Lineman: Jamal Philips

Rookie of the Year: Etienne Normand

Most Improved Player: Jonah Zalmanovitch

Specialty Awards:

Waterboy: Kosta Diles

Waterboy: Glenroy Tomlinson

Spartan of the Year:

Atom: Alexander Mitsianis

Pee Wee: Matis Gaudet

Bantam: Philippe Croisetiere

Midget: Ioannis Mitsianis