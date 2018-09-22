Selling a piece of automotive history in Saint-Laurent

The Cadillacs from the 1970’s are often referred to as luxury sofas on wheels. You’ve probably noticed them in classic movies like Goodfellas or Rocky. These stylish vehicles are definitely hard to miss on the big screen. If you keep eyes peeled, you’ll probably see one roaming the streets of St-Laurent. Carlo De Stefano occasionally takes his 1973 Cadillac Sedan de Ville for a little spin. And it’s all yours if you want it.

The financial advisor is looking for a new home for his yellow antique. For De Stefano, it’s more than a car. He bought it eight years ago as a tribute to his late father.

« It was a sentimental purchase. It represented my childhood. My Dad had a Cadillac exactly like this one, » De Stefano says. « But as they say, sometimes you have to move on. »

De Stefano purchased the vehicle in Cleveland back in November 2010. Since then, he’s completely restored the interior and exterior. The work has cost him more than $20,000.

« I wanted it to look like my Dad’s car. I gave it a lot of tender loving care, » he says.

The vehicle comes with a mighty V8 engine that he admits consumes quite a bit of gasoline. De Stefano says the only thing larger that the gas tank is the trunk. He’s heard all of the jokes.

« It’s a sizeable trunk. You can fit a lot in there, » he says with a chuckle.

The car is for sale for $15,500. But De Stefano says he will take his time to find the right buyer.

« I don’t want someone to buy this and strip it for the parts. I want that person to enjoy it like I did. I’m still emotionally attached to it, » he says.

For info: cdestefano@cyncar.com