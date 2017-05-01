Cosmix will celebrate the Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) on May 6th. The Saint-Laurent based book store wishes to introduce fans to the wonders of comics. Each year, thousands of participating stores worldwide give out over 6 million comic books.

« Bringing everyone together, finding books for everyone to enjoy, and seeing people of all ages—children, teens, and adults—sharing our passion for comics is incredible, » said Pierre Lamy, owner of Cosmix. « There are so many amazing comics this year and we can’t wait to share them. »

This is the 13th year Cosmix joins FCBD, offering the community a fun, family-oriented event where everyone can find a comic they’ll enjoy. « Recently comic books and graphic novels have been propelled to the front ranks of pop culture, many being adapted into movies. Comics are an enduring form of entertainment for readers to dive into as imagination comes to life with the turn of every page, » Lamy said.

Free Comic Book Day kicks off at 10am and runs until 5pm at Cosmix (931, Blvd. Decarie).

freecomicbookday.com