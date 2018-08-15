New mural brightens up a Verdun neighbourhood

Several boys and girls attending the Dawson Community Centre summer camp are helping a renowned mural artist add a splash of colour to their neighbourhood. 32-year-old Doryan Rabilloud, better known as « DoDo Ose », is leading the youngsters in the project.

The work of art is roughly two stories tall and it is located on the side of a duplex on Argyle Street overlooking the parking lot of the Champlain Adult Education Centre.

The mural is composed of three sections. On the left is a historical Verdun home. The right side shows the new beach that is slated to open in the borough in the coming years. A man holding a coffee cup during a lunch break is in the middle.

« It’s Verdun’s past, Verdun’s future and right now, » the painter says with a smile. « I thought – let’s bring those kids on an adventure! »

A learning experience

Though Rabilloud is doing most of the actual paint work, the teenagers are learning about the different steps involved in the project, everything from preparing the wall to using a spray can.

« I want to show them what is required to get to the final product. It’s a lot of hard work mixed in with creativity. There’s even a bit of magic involved, » Rabilloud says.

Ciaran Williams calls it one of the best summer camp activities he’s ever done. « It’s both educational and fun. It’s funducational. » says the 12-year-old.

« The feedback we have received has been overwhelming positive, » says Emmanuel Bobin, co-coordinator of the Dawson Centre summer camp. « It was a rare occasion to see a real artist work. »

The mural was being financed by the City of Montreal’s Mural Art Program with support from the borough of Verdun. It will be officially inaugurated in early September.