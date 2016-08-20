Vanier grad puts up a fight in Olympic finals

Vanier College graduate Dorothy Yeats was on the attack when she lost the bronze medal 2-1 to Sweden in the 69 kg women’s freestyle wrestling Wednesday in Rio.

“I feel tired but satisfied,” Yeats told Les Nouvelles Saint-Laurent. “I would have loved to leave here with a medal, especially since I was so close, but I gave everything I had and so, I can’t be too upset.”

This was the first Olympic games for the 23-year-old wrestler from Montreal West, and the third for her opponent, 29-year-old Jenny Fransson. The pair had never faced off before.

The first point was given to Fransson after a 30-second activity period for Yeats, where she failed to score on her opponent. The second point to Sweden was awarded when Yeats’ foot moved out of bounds. Yeats scored her point toward the latter part of the match in a quick grapple.

In the last minute, Yeats still had a chance to win and picked up her attack vigorously before the buzzer rang and Fransson was named the bronze medal winner.

Yeats lost to gold medal winner Sara Dosho of Japan in the quarter finals but had the chance to compete for bronze after Dosho moved to the finals.

Yeats has several international wins to her name, including gold at the Pan American Games (2015) and Youth Olympic Games (2014).