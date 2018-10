View this post on Instagram

Exciting news in London! Next month, as excitement builds for the 16 November release of Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, an installation of nine giant wands will illuminate the walkway between Millennium Bridge and St. Paul’s Cathedral in London to help raise awareness for Lumos, and our mission to end the institutionalisation of children around the world. Standing fifteen feet tall, the wands – bringing to life those belonging to some of the most beloved characters in the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films – are the centrepiece of the new installation, Fantastic Beasts: Wizarding World Wands supporting Lumos. It is set to light up Peter’s Hill every night at 6:45pm from 18th October to 12th November. The installation also kicks off a series of exciting activities for fans every “Wizarding Wednesday,” including wand training and a live performance of music from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films by a military marching band. Come and see the wands from October 18th! #lumos #wearelumos #wands #wizardingworld #harrypotter #jkrowling #fantasticbeasts #thecrimesofgrindelwald #warnerbros #magic #london #cityoflondon