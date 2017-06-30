USA Today a dévoilé ses endroits favoris au Canada et c’est une petite ville du Nouveau-Brunswick qui trône en première place.
Pour arriver à ce palmarès, des experts de différents horizons (auteurs, blogueurs) s’étaient entendu sur une liste de 20 destinations canadiennes populaires.
Le public a pu ensuite voter pour le top 10 final, que voici.
St Andrews, Nouveau-Brunswick
Québec, Québec
Lunenburg, Nouvelle-Écosse
Saskatoon, Saskatchewan
St John’s, Terre-Neuve
Montréal, Québec
Canmore, Alberta
Ottawa, Ontario
Niagara, Ontario
Banff, Alberta
Parmi les autres villes qui s’étaient frayé un chemin dans le top 20, notons Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg et Whistler, entre autres.