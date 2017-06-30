USA Today a dévoilé ses endroits favoris au Canada et c’est une petite ville du Nouveau-Brunswick qui trône en première place.

Pour arriver à ce palmarès, des experts de différents horizons (auteurs, blogueurs) s’étaient entendu sur une liste de 20 destinations canadiennes populaires.

Le public a pu ensuite voter pour le top 10 final, que voici.

 St Andrews, Nouveau-Brunswick

Jour 17. Dernière étape canadienne. #roadtrip #canada #newbrunswick #nouveaubrunswick #newadventure #nature #sogood #seaandsun

A post shared by Sandra Lily Gonzalez (@sandra_lily7) on

 Québec, Québec

First morning 🇨🇦😍 #roomwithaview #holidays #quebeccity

A post shared by Joy Esther 🇫🇷🇪🇸🇮🇹🇬🇧 (@joyestheroff) on

 Lunenburg, Nouvelle-Écosse

 Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

 St John’s, Terre-Neuve

#OurHomeOurCanada

A post shared by Caroline (@auntiecoco3) on

 Montréal, Québec

 Canmore, Alberta

 Ottawa, Ontario

Waddaup Ottawa

A post shared by Mike Graves (@dinomikeg) on

 Niagara, Ontario

Niagara Falls 😍

A post shared by Tayo (@view.from.my.lens) on

 Banff, Alberta

Enjoy the simple things in life🍃

A post shared by Faith (@faithgreva4l) on

Parmi les autres villes qui s’étaient frayé un chemin dans le top 20, notons Toronto, Vancouver, Winnipeg et Whistler, entre autres.

