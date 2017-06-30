Sunset in the picturesque town of Lunenburg, Nova Scotia. ——– Canada turns 150 this weekend and what better way to celebrate than with one of my favourite photos of my home country. We have visited Nova Scotia a couple of times and fall in love with it more each time. It's perfect blend of stunning landscapes, friendly people and maritime history just keep us coming back for more. What are you doing to celebrate #canada150 ? ——- If you enjoy our photography make sure to check out our friends @beautifuldestinations for more awesome shots! ——– #visitnovascotia #explorecanada #novascotia

A post shared by Dave & Deb🔹ThePlanetD (@theplanetd) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:04am PDT