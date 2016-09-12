Butterflies on parade at Boisé

Discover the magnificent migration patterns of the Monarch butterfly at the Bibliothèque du Boisé on Saturday, Sept. 17. ©InterZone Photo/Jean-Luc Lapor Previous photo Next photo

When most imagine butterflies, the majestic Monarch spreading its orange, black and white wings often comes to mind. Those iconic creatures will be the focus of a joint presentation with the Insectarium, Vertcité and Saint-Laurent’s Bibliothèque du Boisé on Saturday, Sept. 17.

Weather permitting, the audience will have the chance to enjoy the butterflies live in the outdoors.

The presentation will shed light on the extraordinary migration patterns of the Monarch, that makes an annual trip from Canadian forest in June to Mexico via the United States. Saint-Laurent’s Marcel Laurin woods are an official stop for the Monarch watch, a group that closely studies the butterfly in order to ensure the protection of the species.

L’odyssée du papillon monarque is at the Bibliothèque du Boisé, 2727 Thimens Blvd., from 11 a.m. to noon. To register, call Vertcité at 514 744-8333 or online at vertcite.ca/activites