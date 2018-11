Will you help the cartel rise or fight to make it fall?

Take on the role of the DEA or the Medellin Cartel in #Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, a brutal, turn-based action strategy game following the events of the hit show.

Coming to #PC and consoles Q3 2019. pic.twitter.com/kOqgO77VT9

— Curve Digital (@CurveDigital) November 15, 2018