Le Prince Philip, époux de la reine Elizabeth II est mort

Philip Mountbatten, duc d’Édimbourg et époux de la reine Elizabeth II est mort, a annoncé ce matin le palais de Buckingham.

It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/XOIDQqlFPn

— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 9, 2021