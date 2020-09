Dwayne Johnson en tête d’un classement des acteurs les plus populaires sur les réseaux sociaux

View this post on Instagram

“Press on with pride. Press on with purpose” – Chadwick Boseman This was hard to hear about. Hard to imagine the quiet pain and struggle you went thru all these years, yet still shined your powerful light and talents to inspire the world. Especially, our kids who finally saw themselves as a superhero — because of you. Rest in power, brother. My love and strength to your family. You will always press on with pride and purpose. @aspictures 📸🖤