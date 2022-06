Biodiversité: Montréal sera l’hôte de la COP15

🚨 BREAKING: @UNBiodiversity announces new dates for the second part of #COP15, the UN Biodiversity Conference.



The critical meeting will take place December 5 – 17 2022 in Montreal, Canada 🇨🇦 under the Presidency of China 🇨🇳.



➡️ https://t.co/nHrXtusezZ#Post2020 #ForNature pic.twitter.com/BFEOk970Jv