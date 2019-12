Invader rend hommage à «Star Wars» à Djerba

View this post on Instagram

This is the actual house where the Star Wars scene with the bar full of aliens was shot in 1976. Obi-wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker who are chased by some troopers meet Han Solo and Chewbacca for the first time there. One of the best scene of the movie imho! A new hope 43’ 39’’ #djerba #ajim #cantina #starwars #trooper #invasion