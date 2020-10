La Gallery Climate Coalition veut un monde de l’art plus éco-responsable

View this post on Instagram

‘Ice Watch’, Bankside, outside Tate Modern, London, 2018 (photo: Charlie Forgham-Bailey). ‘Can the art world provoke and drive social transformation, a shift in values, making us rethink our relationship to material culture? Can it reveal new definitions of what progress means? Without doubt, the current situation leads us to question/rethink/reimagine the way art institutions, art practices and artists operate. … What I am proposing isn’t linked to the materiality of the art object itself but to the impact of the art practice, and the characteristics and potential of the system that sustains it. It is about placing the emphasis on ideas, values, knowledge exchange, wisdom, tools for change, etc. or as Domenico Dom Barra once said: “it is about shifting the focus from the art piece to the art practice and from the artist to the community, art can influence society with its practices. We should engage in those that can help nurture human values and positive counter-narratives. It’s about acting and not about making”. This initiative doesn’t necessarily need to be “vast”. I believe small gestures/actions are in the end more powerful than spectacular works of art — think Eliasson’s blocks of ice brought to London from Greenland so the public could observe/interact with them while melting outside the Tate Modern. … Imagine art which is capable of rekindling values of care, kindness, compassion, action-taking, social justice and cooperation. I’d like art to take a larger social dimension. Art isn’t about stagnation, conformism, fear. Art is about risk taking, resistance, empowerment and transformation. If we are going to have to re-engineer society after coronavirus, we need art that is less about individualism and the “artistic genius” and more about artists and institutions that focus on systematic solutions and collective/collaborative practices that foster community care and participation, collective consciousness and action-taking.’ – Carmen Salas, ‘What should we expect from art in the next few years/decades? And what is art, anyway?’ @medium