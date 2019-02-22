Communauté
Par : Domenic Fazioli

Honouring Father John Walsh

Photo by: Messager LaSalle - Domenic FazioliGG05-2019-0026-068 01/02/2019 Ottawa, Ontario, Canada Her Excellency presents the Member insignia of the Order of Canada to Father John Emmett Walsh, C.M. Her Excellency the Right Honourable Julie Payette, Governor General of Canada, invested 7 Officers and 28 Members into the Order of Canada at Rideau Hall on February 1, 2019. *** Son Excellence présente l’insigne de Membre de l’Ordre du Canada au père John Emmett Walsh, C.M. Son Excellence la très honorable Julie Payette, gouverneure générale du Canada, a remis l’Ordre du Canada à 7 Officiers et 28 Membres à Rideau Hall le 1er février 2019. Credit/Mention de source: Sgt Johanie Maheu, Rideau Hall, OSGG-BSGG

Roman Catholic priest and LaSalle resident Father John Walsh was honoured by Governor General Julie Payette on February 1 at a ceremony at Rideau Hall.  He was named Member of the Order of Canada, a recognition of a lifetime of outstanding achievement to the community.

For several decades, Father Walsh volunteered his time at Nazareth House and Anne’s House, facilities that offer support to homeless Montrealers.  He is also one of the co-founders of the Procure Walk of Courage, an event which raises awareness about prostate cancer.

“It’s not only humbling, it’s beyond that, it’s incredible. You say to yourself, I know I don’t deserve it, I just did what I had to do.  I didn’t do anything extraordinary but somebody else thinks I did and that’s very comforting,” he says.

Father Walsh was a priest at St-John Brébeuf Parish in LaSalle for a decade before he retired in 2010.

 

 

