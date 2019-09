The Who de retour avec le single «Ball and Chain»

View this post on Instagram

‘WHO’ – THE NEW STUDIO ALBUM IS NOW AVAILABLE TO PRE-ORDER. GET EARLY TICKET ACCESS TO THE WHO’S 2020 UK AND IRELAND TOUR. Pete and Roger unveiled the Sir Peter Blake designed album artwork at the opening of Pace Gallery's new Headquarters in New York las night. Pre-order the new studio album WHO by The Who by 4pm on Tuesday 17th September for exclusive pre-sale access to The Who’s 2020 UK and Ireland tour. Tickets go on general sale on Friday 20th September. Link in bio.