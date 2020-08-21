Enter the Gungeon gratuit sur l’Epic Games Store

Au tour du « dungeon crawler » Enter the Gungeon et du jeu d’action God’s Trigger d’être offerts gratuitement pendant une semaine sur la plateforme Epic Games Store ! Sortie en 2019, God’s Trigger a présentement une note de 75 sur Metacritic, tandis qu’Enter the Gungeon (2016) a une note de 84.

Sur Xbox One, les jeux Overwatch : Origins Edition, F1 2020 et Wreckfest sont jouable gratuitement cette fin de semaine.

Chez Amazon.ca, le jeu Assassin’s Creed : The Rebel Collection, regroupant les excellents Black Flag et Rogue, est présentement en rabais sur Nintendo Switch à 29,96 $. Assassin’s Creed Origins et Odyssey sont aussi en rabais sur PlayStation 4 à 29,99 $.

AMAZON

PC

[EPIC] Enter the Gungeon (Gratuit jusqu’au 27 août à 11h)

[EPIC] God’s Trigger (Gratuit jusqu’au 27 août à 11h)

PLAYSTATION 4

XBOX

STADIA – NOUVEAUTÉ DU MOIS DE AOÛT (dois posséder un abonnement PRO)

Metro 2033 Redux

KONA

Just Shapes & Beats

Strange Brigade

TWITCH PRIME – MOIS AOÛT (dois posséder un abonnement)

SNK 40th Anniversary Collection

Metal Slug 2

Sengoky 3

King of the Monsters

Ironclad

Shock Troopers 2 nd Squad

Squad Baseball Stars 2

The King of Fighters 2002

Samurai Shodown II

Blazing Star

Pulstar

Art of Fighting 2

Fatal Fury Special

The King of Fighters 2000

Shaq Fu : A Legend Reborn

WarSaw

Dead in Vinland

Treachery in Beatdown City

NeuroVoider

Dungeon Rushers

VANE

Blazing Chrome

Chroma Squad

AUTRES

Un texte de Antoine Vinette-Lambert de Jeux.ca