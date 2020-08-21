Jeux vidéo
07:00 21 août 2020

Enter the Gungeon gratuit sur l’Epic Games Store

Au tour du « dungeon crawler » Enter the Gungeon et du jeu d’action God’s Trigger d’être offerts gratuitement pendant une semaine sur la plateforme Epic Games Store ! Sortie en 2019, God’s Trigger a présentement une note de 75 sur Metacritic, tandis qu’Enter the Gungeon (2016) a une note de 84.

Sur Xbox One, les jeux Overwatch : Origins Edition, F1 2020 et Wreckfest sont jouable gratuitement cette fin de semaine.

Chez Amazon.ca, le jeu Assassin’s Creed : The Rebel Collection, regroupant les excellents Black Flag et Rogue, est présentement en rabais sur Nintendo Switch à 29,96 $. Assassin’s Creed Origins et Odyssey sont aussi en rabais sur PlayStation 4 à 29,99 $.

AMAZON

PC

PLAYSTATION 4

XBOX

STADIA – NOUVEAUTÉ DU MOIS DE AOÛT (dois posséder un abonnement PRO)

  • Metro 2033 Redux
  • KONA
  • Just Shapes & Beats
  • Strange Brigade

TWITCH PRIME – MOIS AOÛT (dois posséder un abonnement)

  • SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
  • Metal Slug 2
  • Sengoky 3
  • King of the Monsters
  • Ironclad
  • Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
  • Baseball Stars 2
  • The King of Fighters 2002
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Blazing Star
  • Pulstar
  • Art of Fighting 2
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • The King of Fighters 2000
  • Shaq Fu : A Legend Reborn
  • WarSaw
  • Dead in Vinland
  • Treachery in Beatdown City
  • NeuroVoider
  • Dungeon Rushers
  • VANE
  • Blazing Chrome
  • Chroma Squad

AUTRES

Un texte de Antoine Vinette-Lambert de Jeux.ca

