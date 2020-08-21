Enter the Gungeon gratuit sur l’Epic Games Store

Au tour du « dungeon crawler » Enter the Gungeon et du jeu d’action God’s Trigger d’être offerts gratuitement pendant une semaine sur la plateforme Epic Games Store ! Sortie en 2019, God’s Trigger a présentement une note de 75 sur Metacritic, tandis qu’Enter the Gungeon (2016) a une note de 84.
Sur Xbox One, les jeux Overwatch : Origins Edition, F1 2020 et Wreckfest sont jouable gratuitement cette fin de semaine.
Chez Amazon.ca, le jeu Assassin’s Creed : The Rebel Collection, regroupant les excellents Black Flag et Rogue, est présentement en rabais sur Nintendo Switch à 29,96 $. Assassin’s Creed Origins et Odyssey sont aussi en rabais sur PlayStation 4 à 29,99 $.
AMAZON
- [SWITCH] OIVO Station de charge pour manettes Switch – 18,17 $
- [SWITCH] Assassin’s Creed : The Rebel Collection – 29,96 $
- [SWITCH] Katamari Damacy Reroll – 24,98 $
- [PS4] Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – 24,95 $
- [PS4] Concrete Genie – 29,96 $
- [PS4] Days Gone – 29,96 $
- [PS4] Death Stranding – 29,96 $
- [PS4] Dreams – 29,96 $
- [PS4] MediEvil – 19,96 $
- [PS4] DragonBall Z Kakarot – 49,96 $
- [PS4] Sakura Wars – 59,98 $
- [PS4 – Précommande] Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 59,96 $
- [XONE] Borderlands 3 – 29,99 $
- [XONE] Kingdom Hearts III – 14,99 $
- [XONE] Resident Evil 3 – 64,75 $
- [XONE] DragonBall Z Kakarot – 49,96 $
- [XONE – Précommande] Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 59,96 $
PC
- [EPIC] Enter the Gungeon (Gratuit jusqu’au 27 août à 11h)
- [EPIC] God’s Trigger (Gratuit jusqu’au 27 août à 11h)
PLAYSTATION 4
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Pour les membres Playstation Plus)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (Pour les membres Playstation Plus)
- Final Fantasy VII Remake – DLC (Gratuit si vous possédez le jeu)
XBOX
- Red Faction II (Pour les membres GWG, du 16 août au 31 août)
- Portal Knights (Pour les membres GWG, du 1 août au 31 août pour récupérer le jeu)
- MX Unleashed (Pour les membres GWG, du 1 août au 15 août pour récupérer le jeu)
- Overwatch : Origins Edition (Essai gratuit, jusqu’au 23 août)
- Wreckfest (Essai gratuit, jusqu’au 23 août)
- F1 2020 (Essai gratuit, jusqu’au 23 août)
STADIA – NOUVEAUTÉ DU MOIS DE AOÛT (dois posséder un abonnement PRO)
- Metro 2033 Redux
- KONA
- Just Shapes & Beats
- Strange Brigade
TWITCH PRIME – MOIS AOÛT (dois posséder un abonnement)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- Metal Slug 2
- Sengoky 3
- King of the Monsters
- Ironclad
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- Baseball Stars 2
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Samurai Shodown II
- Blazing Star
- Pulstar
- Art of Fighting 2
- Fatal Fury Special
- The King of Fighters 2000
- Shaq Fu : A Legend Reborn
- WarSaw
- Dead in Vinland
- Treachery in Beatdown City
- NeuroVoider
- Dungeon Rushers
- VANE
- Blazing Chrome
- Chroma Squad
AUTRES
- [GOG] L’évènement « STAY AT HOME AND PLAYS ON GAME » (Gratuit)
- Démos gratuits de jeux à venir sur GOG (Spiritfarer, Carrion, Destroy All Humans, etc)
- [GOG] Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection (Gratuit)
- [ANDROID] GAMELOFT CLASSIC : 20 ANS – 30 jeux dans une application gratuite
- [UPLAY] Rabbids Coding (Gratuit)
- [UPLAY] Might & Magic Chess Royale (Gratuit)
- [UPLAY] Trackmania (Gratuit)
- [SWITCH] Jump Rope Challenge (Gratuit)
- [PS4] Mafia III : DLC Content Pack (Gratuit si vous avez le jeu)
- [EPIC] Sludge Life (Gratuit)
- [XBOX] Crackdown (Gratuit)
- [XBOX] Crackdown 2 (Gratuit)
- [XBOX] Too Human (Gratuit)
Un texte de Antoine Vinette-Lambert de Jeux.ca