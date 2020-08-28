Les jeux gratuits et aubaines gaming du 28 août 2020

Coincé à la maison et vous aimeriez découvrir de nouveaux jeux ? Avec la propagation du COVID-19 qui empêche plusieurs personnes de sortir de chez eux, plusieurs studios de jeux vidéo continuent d’offrir certains de leurs jeux gratuitement ainsi que des aubaines sur leurs jeux les plus populaires !
Plusieurs jeux gratuits sur PC, dont l’excellent Hitman (2016) du studio IO Interactive et Shadowrun Collection sur l’Epic Games Store. Chez Steam, le jeu Two Point Hospital est en essai gratuit le temps d’une fin de semaine.
Chez Ubisoft, il sera possible de jouer gratuitement à Rainbow Six : Siege jusqu’au 4 septembre sur PC, PlayStation 4 et Xbox One.
Sur Amazon.ca, la franchise Assassin’s Creed est en rabais sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One et même la Switch ! Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Origins, Rogue, Ezio Collection et The Rebel Collection sont présentement à 29,99 $.
PC
- [EPIC] Hitman (Gratuit, à récupérer avant le 3 septembre à 11h)
- [EPIC] Shadowrun Collection (Gratuit, à récupérer avant le 3 septembre à 11h)
- [STEAM] Destiny of Fate (Gratuit, à récupérer avant le 28 août à 13h)
- [STEAM] The Vale : Shadow of the Crown (Démo gratuite)
- [STEAM] Two Point Hospital (Essai gratuit, jusqu’au 30 août)
- [STEAM] Hunter’s Arena : Legends (Essai gratuit, jusqu’au 30 août)
- [GOG] Slain : Back From Hell (En s’incrivant à l’infolettre de la compagnie Akupara Games)
- [UPLAY] Rainbow Six : Siege (Essai gratuit, jusqu’au 4 septembre)
AMAZON
- [SWITCH] OIVO Station de charge pour manettes Switch – 21,99 $
- [SWITCH] Psikyo Shooting Stars BRAVO: Limited Edition – 59,82 $
- [SWITCH] Katamari Damacy Reroll – 24,99 $
- [SWITCH] Assassin’s Creed: The Rebel Collection – 29,99 $
- [PS4] Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered – 24,95 $
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – 29,99 $
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Origins – 29,99 $
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed Rogue – 28,99 $
- [PS4] Assassin’s Creed: The Ezio Collection – 29,99 $
- [PS4] Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of the Year Edition – 34,49 $
- [PS4] Days Gone – 29,96 $
- [PS4] MediEvil – 19,96 $
- [PS4] DragonBall Z Kakarot – 49,96 $
- [PS4 – Précommande] Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Day Ichi Edition – 79,99 $
- [PS4 – Précommande] Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time – 79,96 $
- [PS4 – Précommande] Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 59,96 $
- [XONE] Borderlands 3 – 29,99 $
- [XONE] Kingdom Hearts III – 14,99 $
- [XONE] Resident Evil 3 – 69,95 $
- [XONE] DragonBall Z Kakarot – 49,96 $
- [XONE] Assassin’s Creed Odyssey – 29,99 $
- [XONE] Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night – 19,96 $
- [XONE – Précommande] Cyberpunk 2077
- [XONE – Précommande] Yakuza: Like a Dragon – Day Ichi Edition – 79,99 $
- [XONE – Précommande] Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 – 59,96 $
PLAYSTATION 4
- Fall Guys : Ultimate Knockout (Pour les membres Playstation Plus, jusqu’au 31 août)
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (Pour les membres Playstation Plus, jusqu’au 31 août)
- PUBG (Pour les membres Playstation Plus, à partir du 1 septembre)
- Street Fighter V (Pour les membres Playstation Plus, à partir du 1 septembre)
- Rainbow Six : Siege (Essai gratuit, jusqu’au 4 septembre)
XBOX
- Red Faction II (Pour les membres GWG, du 16 août au 31 août)
- Portal Knights (Pour les membres GWG, du 1 août au 31 août pour récupérer le jeu)
- Override : Mech City Brawl (Pour les membres GWG, du 16 août au 15 septembre)
- Tom Clancy’s The Division (Pour les membres GWG, du 1 au 30 septembre)
- De Blob 2 (Pour les membres GWG, du 1 au 15 septembre)
- Rainbow Six : Siege (Essai gratuit, jusqu’au 4 septembre)
- Star Wars Battlefront II (Essai gratuit pour la fin de semaine)
- Outward (Essai gratuit pour la fin de semaine)
STADIA – NOUVEAUTÉ DU MOIS DE SEPTEMBRE (dois posséder un abonnement PRO)
- Hitman
- Gunsport
- Embr!
- Super Bomberman R Online
- Hello Neighbor
- Metro Last Light Redux
TWITCH PRIME – MOIS AOÛT (dois posséder un abonnement)
- SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
- Metal Slug 2
- Sengoky 3
- King of the Monsters
- Ironclad
- Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
- Baseball Stars 2
- The King of Fighters 2002
- Samurai Shodown II
- Blazing Star
- Pulstar
- Art of Fighting 2
- Fatal Fury Special
- The King of Fighters 2000
- Shaq Fu : A Legend Reborn
- WarSaw
- Dead in Vinland
- Treachery in Beatdown City
- NeuroVoider
- Dungeon Rushers
- VANE
- Blazing Chrome
- Chroma Squad
AUTRES
- [GOG] L’évènement « STAY AT HOME AND PLAYS ON GAME » (Gratuit)
- Démos gratuits de jeux à venir sur GOG (Spiritfarer, Carrion, Destroy All Humans, etc)
- [GOG] Cyberpunk 2077 Goodies Collection (Gratuit)
- [ANDROID] GAMELOFT CLASSIC : 20 ANS – 30 jeux dans une application gratuite
- [UPLAY] Rabbids Coding (Gratuit)
- [UPLAY] Might & Magic Chess Royale (Gratuit)
- [UPLAY] Trackmania (Gratuit)
- [SWITCH] Jump Rope Challenge (Gratuit)
- [PS4] Mafia III : DLC Content Pack (Gratuit si vous avez le jeu)
- [EPIC] Sludge Life (Gratuit)
- [XBOX] Crackdown (Gratuit)
- [XBOX] Crackdown 2 (Gratuit)
- [XBOX] Too Human (Gratuit)
- [PS4 ]Final Fantasy VII Remake – DLC (Gratuit si vous possédez le jeu)
Un texte de Antoine Vinette-Lambert de Jeux.ca