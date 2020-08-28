Jeux vidéo
07:00 28 août 2020 | mise à jour le: 28 août 2020 à 09:29 temps de lecture: 4 minutesPar: jeux.ca

Les jeux gratuits et aubaines gaming du 28 août 2020

Coincé à la maison et vous aimeriez découvrir de nouveaux jeux ?  Avec la propagation du COVID-19 qui empêche plusieurs personnes de sortir de chez eux, plusieurs studios de jeux  vidéo continuent d’offrir certains de leurs jeux gratuitement ainsi que des aubaines sur leurs jeux les plus populaires !

Plusieurs jeux gratuits sur PC, dont l’excellent Hitman (2016) du studio IO Interactive et Shadowrun Collection sur l’Epic Games Store. Chez Steam, le jeu Two Point Hospital est en essai gratuit le temps d’une fin de semaine.

Chez Ubisoft, il sera possible de jouer gratuitement à Rainbow Six : Siege jusqu’au 4 septembre sur PC, PlayStation 4 et Xbox One.

Sur Amazon.ca, la franchise Assassin’s Creed est en rabais sur PlayStation 4, Xbox One et même la Switch ! Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Origins, Rogue, Ezio Collection et The Rebel Collection sont présentement à 29,99 $.

PC

AMAZON

PLAYSTATION 4

XBOX

STADIA – NOUVEAUTÉ DU MOIS DE SEPTEMBRE (dois posséder un abonnement PRO)

  • Hitman
  • Gunsport
  • Embr!
  • Super Bomberman R Online
  • Hello Neighbor
  • Metro Last Light Redux

TWITCH PRIME – MOIS AOÛT (dois posséder un abonnement)

  • SNK 40th Anniversary Collection
  • Metal Slug 2
  • Sengoky 3
  • King of the Monsters
  • Ironclad
  • Shock Troopers 2nd Squad
  • Baseball Stars 2
  • The King of Fighters 2002
  • Samurai Shodown II
  • Blazing Star
  • Pulstar
  • Art of Fighting 2
  • Fatal Fury Special
  • The King of Fighters 2000
  • Shaq Fu : A Legend Reborn
  • WarSaw
  • Dead in Vinland
  • Treachery in Beatdown City
  • NeuroVoider
  • Dungeon Rushers
  • VANE
  • Blazing Chrome
  • Chroma Squad

AUTRES

