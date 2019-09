Whitney Houston en tournée en 2020 grâce à un hologramme

View this post on Instagram

The Estate of Whitney E. Houston is pleased to partner with @basehologram to present "An Evening with Whitney" – The @whitneyhouston Hologram World Tour! Whitney's UK Fans will be the first to experience this incredible new performance, European dates to follow! Tickets for the UK dates are on sale this Friday 9/20 @ 9:00 AM BST More info: www.whitneyhouston.com