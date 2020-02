«Shake the Room»: Virgil Abloh réalise un nouveau clip

View this post on Instagram

i created these forms in concrete that bridge a space between sculpture and useful object. the namesake of the exhibition, “Efflorescence” refers to the flower bomb effect that these objects would incur in an urban environment. essentially magnets for multi-name graffiti. distinct by its designed brutalist shape the works are formed in concrete. the steel mirrors of the same exhibit relate to my reluctancy to ever “judge a book by its cover” hence the same circular voids. ⁣ ⁣ “Efflorescence” on exhibit @galeriekreo thru april 10th ©2020